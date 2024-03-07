The summon entities in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth are no joke. Want them to join your party? Well, first you’ll need to prove you’re actually worthy of their power. Here’s how to beat Titan in FF7 Rebirth.

Weakening Titan in FF7 Rebirth

First off, we should make it clear that there are no extra rewards for beating Titan at full power in FF7 Rebirth. In fact, considering that Titan’s stats will scale according to your level anyway, we highly recommend weakening it as much as possible before you fight it. Even at the lowest difficulty, it’s still going to be a pretty challenging fight.

To weaken Titan, you’ll need to hit up all three Divine Intel locations in the Grasslands. Simply interact with the shrine at each location, and this will unlock an easier difficulty setting for the fight in Chadley’s Combat Simulator.

FF7 Rebirth Titan Fight Strategy

Alright, so now that we’ve weakened Titan in FF7 Rebirth, let’s talk about how you should prepare. Generally speaking, the party setup doesn’t really matter too much. The only recommendation we’d make is to include Aerith in your team so she can heal everyone in a pinch. Aside from that, either Red XIII or Tifa will do as a secondary DPS character alongside Cloud.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Have Wind Materia or abilities on everyone.

Have Healing Materia on Aerith and one other character.

Have Aerith use Prayer to give party-wide heals in case things get dicey.

Make sure everyone is at full health once you get Titan down to 50% health.

In the second phase, take out the Earthen Aegis first.

For the most part, the fight itself is pretty straightforward. During the first phase, just focus on pelting Titan with Aero until it’s down to about half health. As you’re getting closer to half health, have Aerith heal everyone up, as Titan will use the Earthen Roar move to start the second phase, and this deals massive damage to the entire party.

After Titan uses the move, the Earthen Aegis itself will become an available target you can lock on. Make sure to destroy it first to break Titan’s defenses, then continue the fight as per normal.

Titan’s only weakness is Wind, and it’s resistant to everything else, so having Wind abilities on everyone in your party is essential for Pressuring and Staggering it.

And that’s how to beat Titan in FF7 Rebirth.