How to Beat Warrick the Torn in No Rest for the Wicked – Best Strategy

After trudging your way through the Shallows and opening up the gate to Sacrament, you have to fight the first major boss in No Rest for the Wicked. The boss’ name is Warrick the Torn, and they’re a distorted spider-like humanoid with a massive sword. To get through to Sacrament, you must get past the boss, but that’s much easier said than done.

How to Prepare For Warrick the Torn in No Rest for the Wicked

Warrick the Torn. Screenshot by The Escapist

There are several different ways to defeat Warrick the Torn, but you must first ensure you’re ready for the fight. Below, you can find a checklist detailing everything you need to do before entering the battle with the boss:

Save at the Cerim Whisper right outside the boss arena.

Repair all of your gear via Fillmore, who will meet up with you at the Cerim Whisper nearest Warrick the Torn after you die once.

Make food at the campfire to the west of the Cerim Whisper and Warrick the Torn. You can make Mushroom Soup using Herbs and Mushrooms, which is the best food you have access to early on.

Have Blade Oil, Stamina Potions, or Bombs ready to go in your quick-use menu. I recommend starting the fight with a Stamina Potion if you have one, but Bombs can deal a great amount of damage. Blade Oil increases your physical damage, but not for too long.

Ensure you have allocated all of your stats and equip your best gear. I suggest using a single-handed sword and shield for the fight, as you need to be able to dodge quickly against Warrick the Torn.

Don’t wear too much armor, as your weight class increases the more armor you equip. This affects your dodge and movement speeds.

With all of that out of the way, you’re ready to defeat Warrick the Torn.

How to Defeat Warrick the Torn in No Rest for the Wicked

Going into the fight with Warrick. Screenshot by The Escapist

The number one key to remember when fighting Warrick the Torn is dodging is your best friend. This is the best way to survive and win the battle, as the boss has several extremely quick attacks that you likely won’t be able to parry. As such, you want to dodge quickly and often whenever you see the boss gearing up for an attack. Swinging your sword or firing a bow should be a secondary priority, and you only do so when the boss is done with an attack.

However, if you can learn Warrick’s attack timings, parrying the boss staggers it immediately, giving you a few seconds of free damage. I only recommend parrying the boss when you’re up close, as Warrick’s long-range attacks or the attack he does after going up into the air are extremely difficult to time with a parry.

Parrying Warrick results in an immediate stagger. Screenshot by The Escapist

Building on that, you want to try to stay as close to Warrick as possible throughout the fight. This allows you to avoid most of their attacks, which involve swinging their swords quickly and sweepingly. If you dodge close to the boss, you’ll stay out of harm’s way and be ready to deal some quick attacks.

If Warrick manages to deal some damage to you, that’s the time to start backing away to eat some food. You can only eat food every 10 seconds, though, so you have to survive long enough in between healing before you can eat again. Warrick has a couple of far-reaching attacks, however, so you want to stay far away when trying to heal. After healing up, you can dodge towards the boss and get a couple of attacks in before recouping some stamina.

Healing up far away from Warrick. Screenshot by The Escapist

If you want to deal some surefire damage to Warrick, throw Bombs at them. These deal a significant amount of damage and never miss the boss if you have the “Auto-Lock Enemies” setting enabled in No Rest for the Wicked. If you’re out of Bombs, using Blade Oil is the next best way to deal more damage than normal.

As with most tough bosses, experience is the best tool you have to overcome the obstacle of defeating them. When fighting Warrick, pay attention to what attacks they do, the timings of these attacks, and how they react to your moves. If you pay close enough attention and use the strategies I’ve outlined, you should be able to beat Warrick the Torn eventually and move on to Sacrament in No Rest for the Wicked.

No Rest for the Wicked is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

