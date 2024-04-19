How to Find the Western Bridge Key in No Rest for the Wicked

After you land in The Shallows area in No Rest for the Wicked, you can explore. However, there are a few locked doors. One of the keys you need in No Rest for the Wicked is the Western Bridge Key, which opens a door in the Mariner’s Keep region.

Western Bridge Key Location in No Rest for the Wicked

The door that needs the Western Bridge Key. Screenshot by The Escapist

While it might seem the Western Bridge Key should be near the door it unlocks, that’s technically not the case. The key can’t be acquired until you start the quest called the “Innkeeper’s Husband.” This is only started after you defeat Warrick the Torn, the game’s first major boss, and reach the town of Sacrament.

Once you reach Sacrament and start the side quest, you need to return to the Shallows area and head west from your original starting position. Right above the Cerim Whisper is a tower that you can ascend via two ladders. At the top of the power, jump over the gap to find the innkeeper’s husband, who has a gold exclamation point over his head, and a dead body with an item next to it. That item is the Western Bridge Key, which you can pick up and add to your inventory.

The Western Bridge Key location. Screenshot by The Escapist

With the key in your possession, go back to Mariner’s Keep and find the door that needs the Western Bridge Key. The door is right above the blue-glowing pit to the north of the region. Once you unlock the door, you can progress through the side area to complete the Innkeeper’s Husband quest in No Rest for the Wicked.

Starting the Innkeeper’s Husband Quest in No Rest for the Wicked

If you’re curious about where to start the Innkeeper’s Husband quest, it’s quite simple. Of course, it requires getting past Warrick the Torn, which is no easy feat.

After defeating the boss and entering Sacrament, head straight through a doorway to find an NPC named Caroline. Speak with Caroline to learn of her troubles, which start with losing her husband. She tasks you with bringing him back so they can rebuild their inn.

Caroline starts the Innkeeper’s Husband quest. Screenshot by The Escapist

From here, follow the steps I laid out above to get the Western Bridge Key, find the husband, and then use the key to get the husband home. This completes the Innkeeper’s Husband quest in No Rest for the Wicked.

No Rest for the Wicked is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

