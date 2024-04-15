Is No Rest for the Wicked on PS5 and Xbox?

No Rest for the Wicked is one of the most highly-anticipated titles coming out in the first half of 2024, and it’s set to launch on April 18. The new action RPG is releasing into Early Access initially, and while Early Access titles are normally reserved for PC, is No Rest for the Wicked going to be any different and launch on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S?

Recommended Videos

No Rest for the Wicked on PS5 and Xbox

Unfortunately, at release, No Rest for the Wicked will be a PC-exclusive title. The ARPG is arriving on Steam when it launches on April 18, and it will stay that way for an unspecified amount of time.

However, the good news is that the developers at Moon Studios have confirmed No Rest for the Wicked is eventually coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. If you look on the PS5 store page for the game, you’ll see a release date is “to be confirmed later.” At this time, it’s unclear exactly how much time the developers need to launch the console port for the game.

However, console fans can expect to wait at least a decent chunk of time, as No Rest for the Wicked is still in Early Access. This means the developers are trying to push out extra content and updates after it launches, putting less of a priority on the console ports.

Is No Rest for the Wicked on PS4 and Xbox One?

No Rest for the Wicked is a new ARPG launching in Early Access. Image via Moon Studios

While it’s confirmed No Rest for the Wicked is arriving on the current-generation consoles, the same can’t be said for the last-gen systems. The developers have confirmed that PS4 and Xbox One won’t see a release, which is a trend more and more games are following nowadays. Last-gen hardware is simply too old to keep up with modern technology in most cases.

So, to sum up, No Rest for the Wicked is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S sometime after it launches for PC on April 18. We don’t have a concrete release window for the console ports yet, but we do know that PS4 and Xbox One won’t be included.

I’ll be sure to update this guide with more details on No Rest for the Wicked’s console arrival as they become public.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more