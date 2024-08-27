How To Get the Heavy Blaster Module in Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws offers a handful of upgrades to the Blaster that can seriously boost its firepower. One of these is the Heavy Blaster Module. If you’ve yet to find this don’t stress! With this guide, you’ll have access to the power in no time.

Where To Get The Heavy Blaster Module in Star Wars Outlaws

To get the Heavy Blaster Module in Star Wars Outlaws you must first gain access to Lando Calrissian’s Expert Abilities. This can be done at any point after you have access to interplanetary travel.

The first step on the path to gaining the Heavy Blaster Module is to find Lando Calrissian and we have a complete guide on how to do that here at Escapist Magazine. Once you’ve found Lando, here’s the rest of what you need to do.

Find Lando Calrissian Continue The High Roller quest by visiting Kijimi. Break into the High Roller Table room by climbing in from the side with your grappling ability, or if you have a good rapport with Crimson Dawn you can simply walk right in. Win the game of Sabacc. Fast travel to your ship and enter the orbit of Akiva. Take down the enemy Tie Fighters in the air space. Land on Akiva and travel to the location of Lando’s allies (this is at the quest marker) Shoot down the waves of Storm Troopers. Speak to Lando to gain access to his Expert Abilities, most importantly Plan B, the ability to craft the Heavy Blaster Module. Head back to the Trailblazer and interact with the Blaster Workbench. Craft the Heavy Blaster Module.

That’s it! Now you’ll have access to the Heavy option for your Blaster. Like the other modules, you can use resources to upgrade this ability to head out and find what you need to make this new power the strongest it can be.

The other two modules can be collected during the Star Wars Outlaws campaign, so most likely acquiring this one means you’ve now got every blaster option in the game, so congrats!

