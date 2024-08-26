How To Find Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws

Lando Calrissian is an iconic character from the original Star Wars trilogy, and he appears once again here in Star Wars Outlaws. Whether you just want to see the character or are looking to align yourself with him, here’s where he can be found.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find Lando Calrissian in Star Wars Outlaws

You’ll find Lando Calrissian at the high roller’s table on Akiva. To reach this you’ll have to get access to the High-Stakes Showdown side quest by progressing the main story, but once you’ve got the mission here’s how to complete it, and move on to finding Lando.

Head to Kaslo’s Parlor by sneaking into the area and then paying the man sitting at the entrance 50 credits to proceed. Attempt to enter through the door, but once you’re denied access head back up onto the main strip walking down to the bar. Exit through the left-side corridor next to the bar to the outside. Descend down the ladder then swing across onto the lower floor once the fan has stopped. Press the button to deactivate both fans. Use the platforming bars to climb back onto the broken bridge where you came from then swing across to the other side. Head inside and defeat Bosnok at Sabacc. Fast travel back to your ship and fly to the planet Akiva where you’ll want to land at Myrra Spaceport and head to the Southern point of the city to seek out the high-stakes Sabacc game. Once you’re in the building listen in to the conversation from the three people on the right of the entrance. Exit the building and run toward the quest marker in search of the private parlor Go inside, down the stairs, and then use your contacts to convince the guard to let you through.

Now you’re inside just walk forward and that’s it! There’s your guy, the iconic Lando Calrissian. Finding Lando will provide you with a whole new line of quests that can be completed, so it’s going to be necessary to 100 percent the game. Of course, there are other bonuses to aligning with him too.

Whether you start these quests now or later, you can always head back to this above location and find Lando later in Star Wars Outlaws.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy