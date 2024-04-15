Is No Rest for the Wicked Multiplayer?

April 2024 is jam-packed with new releases, but No Rest for the Wicked is at the top of many players’ most-wanted lists. It is releasing into Early Access on Steam, which means some content won’t be available from the start. Fans are concerned that multiplayer might be one of the missing features – keep reading to find out if it is.

Multiplayer in No Rest for the Wicked

There’s good news and bad news when it comes to the multiplayer functionality in No Rest for the Wicked. Let’s start with the bad news first: multiplayer won’t be available when the game launches into Early Access on April 18. This has been confirmed by the developers at Moon Studios in the official roadmap for No Rest for the Wicked.

The good news is that co-op multiplayer is first up on the developers’ to-do list. The roadmap states that multiplayer is arriving in the first major update for No Rest for the Wicked. Unfortunately, there’s no timeline for when that update could arrive following the game’s launch.

No Rest for the Wicked roadmap. Image via Moon Studios

How Does Multiplayer Work in No Rest for the Wicked?

Now that we’ve established multiplayer is eventually coming to No Rest for the Wicked, how exactly will it work? The developers have stated the game supports up to 4-player co-op, meaning you and three other players can party up together and explore the world, complete quests, fight bosses, and more. Of course, your group can also go their own way if they choose; the game won’t require parties to stay together.

Your party is able to join a Realm to play together, which also houses other random players you can encounter. From the looks of it, you can invite players to your party no matter the level disparity between the two of you. Friends can also join your party after you’ve already joined a Realm. The developers are seemingly taking a relaxed approach to co-op in No Rest for the Wicked, so don’t expect many restrictions when it comes to partying up with players.

The final confirmed tidbit regarding multiplayer is the enemies in the world are scaled according to how many players are near. This relates to an enemy’s health and damage as well as the overall number of enemies in a given area. So if you’re out venturing alone or with one other player, you won’t find nearly as many enemies as you would if you’re fully partied up and have other random players near you as well.

We should learn more about multiplayer in No Rest for the Wicked after the game launches and the developers get closer to releasing its first major update.

