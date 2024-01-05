As players try to brave the elements in the fantasy survivalist game Valheim, they will need to construct homes to take shelter. The key to a successful home is to build one with a roof that stays in one piece. Here’s how to build roofs that don’t collapse in Valheim.

How to Build Roofs That Don’t Collapse in Valheim

The player looks at their house

There are few things as frustrating in Valheim as building an entire house just to have the roof collapse and expose the player to unforgiving conditions in the game. Improperly constructed roofs have a tendency to collapse at the most inconvenient time, as players shelter from storms raging outside.

This may sound a bit obvious, but when setting a foundation, it is important to make sure that a house is built on level terrain, which will similarly keep the roof level. What is less obvious is that raising the foundation from the ground not only helps maintain that level but improves the integrity of the roof also. Avoid gaps in roofing, and try not to make the foundation and, by extension, the roof too large as it will put a heightened strain on the roof from the amount of area it covers.

Related: Forced Tutorials Are a Nuisance, and Valheim’s Hugin Needs to Stop Squawking

The biggest way to keep a roof up is through the use of vertical log poles, which are made through the use of core wood. Position these poles vertically under the roof to keep it up; four-meter tall poles should do the trick. Contrary to architectural sense, horizontal support poles actually appear to increase the chances of roofs collapsing, so avoid using them entirely when building roofs. An odd number of squares should give the roof a natural cap, which will also help it maintain structural integrity.

In terms of maintenance, keep an eye on the color of roof tiles to see if additional work needs to be done to ensure the continued integrity of the roof. If the titles are green, the roof is sturdy and ably holding up its load. If the tiles are yellow, they are beginning to be damaged or strained. If the tiles are red, a collapse in that specific section of the roof may be imminent. Larger houses understandably require more regular repair work on their roofs.

If you’re looking for more Valheim guides, here’s one on how to tame and breed boar in the survival game.