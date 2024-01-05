How to Tame & Breed Boar in Valheim

The open-world fantasy survival game Valheim has plenty of flora and fauna for players to utilize to survive the unforgiving environment. Among the most valuable resources are boars, which can be tamed and bred as players build up their makeshift homestead.

Domesticated boars provide players with a steady supply of meat and leather as they endure the harsh landscapes and enemies in Valheim. Having a group of tamed boars to harvest these resources from eliminates all the trouble of having to track and hunt wild boars as the game progresses. Here is how to tame and breed wild boar in Valheim, as players prove themselves worthy of surviving in the Norse afterlife.

How to Tame Boar in Valheim

Boar in pen

To lure boar to a place where they can be gathered and tamed, players need to construct a pig pen with enough space to corral several of the beasts together. This should be done away from open flame sources, like campfires and torches, as boars are naturally repelled by fire. Wild boars are naturally aggressive to the player, so lure them into the pen the old-fashioned way by having them individually, or in a group, pursue you into the pen and trap them inside, either by shutting a constructed gate or constructing a piece of fence to close any gaps.

Trapped boars will have a tameness level to increase to allow them to be fully domesticated. This can be done by feeding the trapped boars with mushrooms, carrots, and berries on a daily basis, with each meal gradually raising the tameness level. Once the tameness level reaches 100%, the boar is considered fully tamed. This process can take several days with regular meals provided to the trapped boar.

How to Breed Boar in Valheim

Boars together

Once multiple boars have been fully tamed, feeding them changes the meter from displaying how tamed they are to how happy the animals are, increasing with each regular meal of the usual foodstuffs. Once happy, tamed boars who are cordoned off together — with at least two happy boars together, of course — begin to naturally breed and create baby boars at a steady clip.

Valheim has multiple types of boar and, if two boars of the same breed are together, they naturally create boars of their type. If boars of different breeds intermingle, the type of boars produced is selected at random as the miracle of life works its wonders in the pig pen.

And that’s how to capture, tame, and breed boars in Valheim. Once you’ve started the process you can reap the rewards forever.