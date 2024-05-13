Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Star Trek Infinite Cheats – Full List

With a few keystrokes, you can control the entire universe!
Image of Daphne Fama
Daphne Fama
|
Published: May 13, 2024 05:16 pm

Star Trek: Infinite is a game that lets you explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate. But sometimes, a few cheats can make all the difference. Here’s the full list of all the Star Trek: Infinite cheats.

Recommended Videos

Every Star Trek Infinite Cheat Listed

It’s every nerd’s fantasy to be part of The Federation and explore a vast universe, full of life, mystery, and adventure. And Star Trek: Infinite offers that up in spades. But if you want to make exploring (and surviving!) a little easier, there’s no shortage of cheats you can use to make your time a bit easier.

To use cheats in Start Trek Infinite, press the tilde (~) key in the top left corner of your keyboard. This will open up the console. Once the console is open, you just need to input the codes below. Just like using a Holodeck.

Image of a screenshot of the Paradox Interactive Star Trek: Infinite gameplay trailer, showing a Klingon and a diplomacy mission
Image via Paradox Interactive
Console CommandEffect
activate_all_traditionsActivates all Traditions
activate_ascension_perk (perk)Activates the specified Ascension Perk.
activate_gatewaysActivates all gateways in the galaxy
activate_relic (relic)Activates the triumph effect of specified relic
activate_tradition (tradition)Activates the specified Tradition, pressing tab reveals all IDs including tree adoption
add_timeAdds [amount] of [unit] time, valid units are days, months and years
add_trait_leaderAdds [trait id] to [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class, opposite traits cannot be added
add_trait_speciesAdds [trait id] to [species id]
advance_council_agendaAdds [amount] of progress to the council agenda, entering without an amount readies the agenda for launch
AIToggles the AI on or off
Alloys (amount)Adds specified amount of Alloys, default 5000
build_popsAssembles [amount] of pops to the selected celestial body, requires a currently assembling species
Cash (amount)Adds specified amount of Energy Credits, defaults 5000
Colonize (pop ID)Starts the colonization process of the selected celestial body
communicationsEstablishes communications with all empires
contactStarts first contact with all empires
create_megastructureCreates a Megastructure in your current system
create_navy (amount)Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses the specified percentage of Naval Capacity, 1 means 100%
Damage (amount)All ships in the selected fleet take the specified amount of hull damage
debug_nomenToggles AI empires to always reject player proposals
debug_yesmenToggles AI empires to always accept player proposals
effect add_building = (building id)Adds the specified building ID to the selected celestial body
effect add_deposit = (deposit ID)Adds the specified deposit ID resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body
effect remove_deposit = (deposit ID)Removes the specified deposit ID or planetary feature to the selected celestial body
effect add_district = (district ID)Adds the specified district ID to the selected celestial body
effect add_planet_devastation = (amount)Adds the specified amount of Devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it
effect country_add_ethic = (ethic ID)Adds the specified ethic ID to the player empire, using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics
effect country_remove_ethic = (ethic ID)Removes the specified ethic ID from the player empire
effect create_archaeological_site = (archaeological site ID)Adds the specified archaeological site ID to the selected celestial body
effect force_add_civic = (civic ID)Adds to the player empire, incompatible civics will remain inactive
effect force_remove_civic = (civic ID)Removes specified civic ID to the player empire
effect remove_modifier = (modifier ID)Removes specified modifier ID from the selected celestial body, or empire if none is selected
effect set_origin = (origin ID)Replaces the origin of the player empire with the specified origin ID
effect shift_ethic = (Ethic ID)Shifts the player empire’s ethics to specified ethic ID
effect destroy_colonyDecolonizes the selected world
electionStarts a ruler election
end_senate_sessionThe current resolution being voted on will automatically be passed or failed
Engineering (amount)Adds specified amount of Engineering tech points, default 5000
Event (event ID)Triggers the specified Event ID,
federation_add_experience (amount)Adds specified  amount of Experience to the Federation, default 1000
planet_ascension_tierChanges the ascension tier of the selected celestial body to [amount], can go above regular values
planet_classChanges the selected celestial body to [celestial body id]
planet_happiness (amount)Adds a modifier with specified  amount of Happiness to the selected planet, default 100
Play (empire ID)Switches player control to specified empire
random_rulerReplaces empire ruler with a random one
remove_trait_leader (trait ID)(leader ID)Removes specified trait ID from specified leader ID
remove_trait_species (trait ID)(species ID)Removes specified trait ID from specified species ID
research_all_technologiesInstantly researches all non-repeatable technologies.
research_technology (technology ID)Instantly research
Resource (amount)(resource)Adds specified amount of specified resource, default 5000
Skills (amount)Adds specified amount of skill levels to every leader under player control, default 1
skip_agreement_cooldownsTurns on and off changes of subject terms of agreement without cooldown
skip_federation_cooldownsTurns on and off the changing of federation laws cooldown timer  
skip_galactic_community_cooldownsTurns on and off propositions of resolutions from the same group without cooldown
Society (amount)Adds specified amount of Society tech points, default 5000
surveySurveys all celestial bodies, must have at least  one science ship
techupdateRefreshes the available tech choices
Unity (amount)Adds specified amount of Unity, default 500
unlock_edictsUnlocks all edicts
update_leader_poolRefreshes the leader pool

If you like Star Trek, check out Star Trek Fleet Command Codes (May 2024) and The Best Order to Watch All of Star Trek next.

Star Trek: Infinite is available for PC and Mac on Steam.

Post Tag:
star trek infinite
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
gojo jujutsu kaisen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Read Article Is Little Kitty, Big City on Xbox Game Pass?
Little Kitty Big City Key Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Is Little Kitty, Big City on Xbox Game Pass?
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 13, 2024
Read Article All Marriage Candidates in Echoes of the Plum Grove
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Marriage Candidates in Echoes of the Plum Grove
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
gojo jujutsu kaisen
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Read Article Is Little Kitty, Big City on Xbox Game Pass?
Little Kitty Big City Key Art
Category: Guides
Guides
Is Little Kitty, Big City on Xbox Game Pass?
Haiden Lovely Haiden Lovely May 13, 2024
Read Article All Marriage Candidates in Echoes of the Plum Grove
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Marriage Candidates in Echoes of the Plum Grove
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama May 13, 2024
Author
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.