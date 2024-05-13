All Star Trek Infinite Cheats – Full List

Star Trek: Infinite is a game that lets you explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate. But sometimes, a few cheats can make all the difference. Here’s the full list of all the Star Trek: Infinite cheats.
Every Star Trek Infinite Cheat Listed
It’s every nerd’s fantasy to be part of The Federation and explore a vast universe, full of life, mystery, and adventure. And Star Trek: Infinite offers that up in spades. But if you want to make exploring (and surviving!) a little easier, there’s no shortage of cheats you can use to make your time a bit easier.
To use cheats in Start Trek Infinite, press the tilde (~) key in the top left corner of your keyboard. This will open up the console. Once the console is open, you just need to input the codes below. Just like using a Holodeck.
|Console Command
|Effect
|activate_all_traditions
|Activates all Traditions
|activate_ascension_perk (perk)
|Activates the specified Ascension Perk.
|activate_gateways
|Activates all gateways in the galaxy
|activate_relic (relic)
|Activates the triumph effect of specified relic
|activate_tradition (tradition)
|Activates the specified Tradition, pressing tab reveals all IDs including tree adoption
|add_time
|Adds [amount] of [unit] time, valid units are days, months and years
|add_trait_leader
|Adds [trait id] to [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class, opposite traits cannot be added
|add_trait_species
|Adds [trait id] to [species id]
|advance_council_agenda
|Adds [amount] of progress to the council agenda, entering without an amount readies the agenda for launch
|
|AI
|Toggles the AI on or off
|Alloys (amount)
|Adds specified amount of Alloys, default 5000
|build_pops
|Assembles [amount] of pops to the selected celestial body, requires a currently assembling species
|Cash (amount)
|Adds specified amount of Energy Credits, defaults 5000
|Colonize (pop ID)
|Starts the colonization process of the selected celestial body
|communications
|Establishes communications with all empires
|contact
|Starts first contact with all empires
|create_megastructure
|Creates a Megastructure in your current system
|create_navy (amount)
|Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses the specified percentage of Naval Capacity, 1 means 100%
|Damage (amount)
|All ships in the selected fleet take the specified amount of hull damage
|
|debug_nomen
|Toggles AI empires to always reject player proposals
|debug_yesmen
|Toggles AI empires to always accept player proposals
|effect add_building = (building id)
|Adds the specified building ID to the selected celestial body
|effect add_deposit = (deposit ID)
|Adds the specified deposit ID resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body
|effect remove_deposit = (deposit ID)
|Removes the specified deposit ID or planetary feature to the selected celestial body
|effect add_district = (district ID)
|Adds the specified district ID to the selected celestial body
|effect add_planet_devastation = (amount)
|Adds the specified amount of Devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it
|effect country_add_ethic = (ethic ID)
|Adds the specified ethic ID to the player empire, using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics
|effect country_remove_ethic = (ethic ID)
|Removes the specified ethic ID from the player empire
|effect create_archaeological_site = (archaeological site ID)
|Adds the specified archaeological site ID to the selected celestial body
|
|effect force_add_civic = (civic ID)
|Adds to the player empire, incompatible civics will remain inactive
|effect force_remove_civic = (civic ID)
|Removes specified civic ID to the player empire
|effect remove_modifier = (modifier ID)
|Removes specified modifier ID from the selected celestial body, or empire if none is selected
|effect set_origin = (origin ID)
|Replaces the origin of the player empire with the specified origin ID
|effect shift_ethic = (Ethic ID)
|Shifts the player empire’s ethics to specified ethic ID
|effect destroy_colony
|Decolonizes the selected world
|election
|Starts a ruler election
|end_senate_session
|The current resolution being voted on will automatically be passed or failed
|Engineering (amount)
|Adds specified amount of Engineering tech points, default 5000
|Event (event ID)
|Triggers the specified Event ID,
|
|federation_add_experience (amount)
|Adds specified amount of Experience to the Federation, default 1000
|planet_ascension_tier
|Changes the ascension tier of the selected celestial body to [amount], can go above regular values
|planet_class
|Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id]
|planet_happiness (amount)
|Adds a modifier with specified amount of Happiness to the selected planet, default 100
|Play (empire ID)
|Switches player control to specified empire
|random_ruler
|Replaces empire ruler with a random one
|remove_trait_leader (trait ID)(leader ID)
|Removes specified trait ID from specified leader ID
|remove_trait_species (trait ID)(species ID)
|Removes specified trait ID from specified species ID
|research_all_technologies
|Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies.
|research_technology (technology ID)
|Instantly research
|
|Resource (amount)(resource)
|Adds specified amount of specified resource, default 5000
|Skills (amount)
|Adds specified amount of skill levels to every leader under player control, default 1
|skip_agreement_cooldowns
|Turns on and off changes of subject terms of agreement without cooldown
|skip_federation_cooldowns
|Turns on and off the changing of federation laws cooldown timer
|skip_galactic_community_cooldowns
|Turns on and off propositions of resolutions from the same group without cooldown
|Society (amount)
|Adds specified amount of Society tech points, default 5000
|survey
|Surveys all celestial bodies, must have at least one science ship
|techupdate
|Refreshes the available tech choices
|Unity (amount)
|Adds specified amount of Unity, default 500
|unlock_edicts
|Unlocks all edicts
|update_leader_pool
|Refreshes the leader pool
Star Trek: Infinite is available for PC and Mac on Steam.