All Star Trek Infinite Cheats – Full List

Star Trek: Infinite is a game that lets you explore, expand, exploit, and exterminate. But sometimes, a few cheats can make all the difference. Here’s the full list of all the Star Trek: Infinite cheats.

Every Star Trek Infinite Cheat Listed

It’s every nerd’s fantasy to be part of The Federation and explore a vast universe, full of life, mystery, and adventure. And Star Trek: Infinite offers that up in spades. But if you want to make exploring (and surviving!) a little easier, there’s no shortage of cheats you can use to make your time a bit easier.

To use cheats in Start Trek Infinite, press the tilde (~) key in the top left corner of your keyboard. This will open up the console. Once the console is open, you just need to input the codes below. Just like using a Holodeck.

Console Command Effect activate_all_traditions Activates all Traditions activate_ascension_perk (perk) Activates the specified Ascension Perk. activate_gateways Activates all gateways in the galaxy activate_relic (relic) Activates the triumph effect of specified relic activate_tradition (tradition) Activates the specified Tradition, pressing tab reveals all IDs including tree adoption add_time Adds [amount] of [unit] time, valid units are days, months and years add_trait_leader Adds [trait id] to [leader id], entering only the leader ID reveals all trait IDs for that class, opposite traits cannot be added add_trait_species Adds [trait id] to [species id] advance_council_agenda Adds [amount] of progress to the council agenda, entering without an amount readies the agenda for launch AI Toggles the AI on or off Alloys (amount) Adds specified amount of Alloys, default 5000 build_pops Assembles [amount] of pops to the selected celestial body, requires a currently assembling species Cash (amount) Adds specified amount of Energy Credits, defaults 5000 Colonize (pop ID) Starts the colonization process of the selected celestial body communications Establishes communications with all empires contact Starts first contact with all empires create_megastructure Creates a Megastructure in your current system create_navy (amount) Creates a fleet using your most recent designs that uses the specified percentage of Naval Capacity, 1 means 100% Damage (amount) All ships in the selected fleet take the specified amount of hull damage debug_nomen Toggles AI empires to always reject player proposals debug_yesmen Toggles AI empires to always accept player proposals effect add_building = (building id) Adds the specified building ID to the selected celestial body effect add_deposit = (deposit ID) Adds the specified deposit ID resource deposit or planetary feature to the selected celestial body effect remove_deposit = (deposit ID) Removes the specified deposit ID or planetary feature to the selected celestial body effect add_district = (district ID) Adds the specified district ID to the selected celestial body effect add_planet_devastation = (amount) Adds the specified amount of Devastation to the selected celestial body, negative values lower it effect country_add_ethic = (ethic ID) Adds the specified ethic ID to the player empire, using more than 3 ethic points will remove lowest attraction ethics effect country_remove_ethic = (ethic ID) Removes the specified ethic ID from the player empire effect create_archaeological_site = (archaeological site ID) Adds the specified archaeological site ID to the selected celestial body effect force_add_civic = (civic ID) Adds to the player empire, incompatible civics will remain inactive effect force_remove_civic = (civic ID) Removes specified civic ID to the player empire effect remove_modifier = (modifier ID) Removes specified modifier ID from the selected celestial body, or empire if none is selected effect set_origin = (origin ID) Replaces the origin of the player empire with the specified origin ID effect shift_ethic = (Ethic ID) Shifts the player empire’s ethics to specified ethic ID effect destroy_colony Decolonizes the selected world election Starts a ruler election end_senate_session The current resolution being voted on will automatically be passed or failed Engineering (amount) Adds specified amount of Engineering tech points, default 5000 Event (event ID) Triggers the specified Event ID, federation_add_experience (amount) Adds specified amount of Experience to the Federation, default 1000 planet_ascension_tier Changes the ascension tier of the selected celestial body to [amount], can go above regular values planet_class Changes the selected celestial body to [celestial body id] planet_happiness (amount) Adds a modifier with specified amount of Happiness to the selected planet, default 100 Play (empire ID) Switches player control to specified empire random_ruler Replaces empire ruler with a random one remove_trait_leader (trait ID)(leader ID) Removes specified trait ID from specified leader ID remove_trait_species (trait ID)(species ID) Removes specified trait ID from specified species ID research_all_technologies Instantly researches all non-repeatable technologies. research_technology (technology ID) Instantly research Resource (amount)(resource) Adds specified amount of specified resource, default 5000 Skills (amount) Adds specified amount of skill levels to every leader under player control, default 1 skip_agreement_cooldowns Turns on and off changes of subject terms of agreement without cooldown skip_federation_cooldowns Turns on and off the changing of federation laws cooldown timer skip_galactic_community_cooldowns Turns on and off propositions of resolutions from the same group without cooldown Society (amount) Adds specified amount of Society tech points, default 5000 survey Surveys all celestial bodies, must have at least one science ship techupdate Refreshes the available tech choices Unity (amount) Adds specified amount of Unity, default 500 unlock_edicts Unlocks all edicts update_leader_pool Refreshes the leader pool

Star Trek: Infinite is available for PC and Mac on Steam.

