How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained

If you want to make the special grade jujutsu sorcerer Satoru Gojo, you’re going to need to jump through some significant hoops. Here’s how to make Gojo in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Gojo in Infinite Craft

Satoru Gojo is the biggest of the big shots in Jujutsu Kaisen. Makes sense, as he’s the first to inherit the Limitless and Six Eyes in four centuries. But if you want to craft Gojo in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to complete over 100 steps. So, let’s dive right in.

Screenshots by The Escapist

Element 1 Element 2 Result Fire Water Steam Fire Steam Engine Earth Water Plant Plant Engine Car Car Fire Crash Fire Fire Volcano Water Water Lake Lake Volcano Island Earth Earth Mountain Island Island Continent Continent Mountain Asia Asia Island Japan Japan Steam Anime Anime Crash Death Note Death Note Anime L Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Ash Fire Phoenix Plant Water Swamp Swamp Fire Dragon Dragon Phoenix Yin Yang Dust Dust Sand Sand Fire Glass Glass Glass Window Window Wind Curtain Curtain Dust Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Yin Yang Opposite Plant Plant Tree Tree Water River River Tree Paper Paper Paper Book Earth River Delta Delta Book Alphabet Alphabet Book Dictionary Dictionary Alphabet Language Language Japan Japanese Japanese Alphabet Katakana Katakana Opposite Hiragana Language Language Translation Translation Language Communication Communication Communication Chat Chat Translation Google Translate Google Translate Hiragana (Hiragana) (Hiragana) L リ Plant Steam Tea Plant Wind Dandelion Dandelion Earth Flower Fire Water Steam Fire Steam Engine Earth Water Plant Plant Engine Car Car Fire Crash Fire Fire Volcano Water Water Lake Lake Volcano Island Earth Earth Mountain Island Island Continent Continent Mountain Asia Asia Island Japan Japan Steam Anime Anime Crash Death Note Death Note Anime L Earth Wind Dust Dust Fire Ash Ash Fire Phoenix Plant Water Swamp Swamp Fire Dragon Dragon Phoenix Yin Yang Dust Dust Sand Sand Fire Glass Glass Glass Window Window Wind Curtain Curtain Dust Dust Bunny Dust Bunny Yin Yang Opposite Plant Plant Tree Tree Water River River Tree Paper Paper Paper Book Earth River Delta Delta Book Alphabet Alphabet Book Dictionary Dictionary Alphabet Language Language Japan Japanese Japanese Alphabet Katakana Katakana Opposite Hiragana Language Language Translation Translation Language Communication Communication Communication Chat Chat Translation Google Translate Google Translate ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな L リ Plant Steam Tea Plant Wind Dandelion Dandelion Earth Flower Flower Car Carnation Carnation Tea T Dust Earth Planet Planet Fire Sun Sun Sun Sunflower Fire Wind Smoke Smoke Sunflower Smoke Signal Smoke Signal Wind Message Message Message Letter Letter Sunflower A A Hiragana Hiragana あ あ Island Water Ship Ship Lake Pirate Pirate Alphabet R R あ あ ア ア T タ タ T ト Swamp Tree Mangrove Mangrove Volcano Turtle Turtle Fire Ninja Ninja Turtle TMNT Dandelion Plant Weed Dandelion Water Wine Wine Water Holy Water Holy Water Fire Vampire Vampire Weed Count Count Count Number Holy Water Tree Jesus Jesus Tree Cross Cross Number I Roman Numeral I Roman Numeral Mountain M M TMNT S S ア サ サ ト サト サト リ サトリ ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな ひらがな Katakana Planet Planet Star Dandelion Tree Wish Wish Tree Money Money Star Fame Plant Smoke Incense Incense Sand Snake Snake Dictionary Anagram Anagram Fame Name Name Katakana Japanese Name Japanese Name サトリ Satoru Satoru Anime Satoru Gojo Satoru Gojo Katakana Jujutsu Kaisen Ash Tree Pencil Book Pencil Homework Homework Book Student Student Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori Fire Yuji Itadori Gojo

Infinite Craft is a browser-based game. For more Infinite Craft guides, check out All Recipes & Combinations in Infinite Craft and How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked,

