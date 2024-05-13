How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained

If you want to make the special grade jujutsu sorcerer Satoru Gojo, you’re going to need to jump through some significant hoops. Here’s how to make Gojo in Infinite Craft.
How to Make Gojo in Infinite Craft
Satoru Gojo is the biggest of the big shots in Jujutsu Kaisen. Makes sense, as he’s the first to inherit the Limitless and Six Eyes in four centuries. But if you want to craft Gojo in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to complete over 100 steps. So, let’s dive right in.
|Element 1
|Element 2
|Result
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Fire
|Steam
|Engine
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Engine
|Car
|Car
|Fire
|Crash
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Lake
|Volcano
|Island
|Earth
|Earth
|Mountain
|Island
|Island
|Continent
|
|Continent
|Mountain
|Asia
|Asia
|Island
|Japan
|Japan
|Steam
|Anime
|Anime
|Crash
|Death Note
|Death Note
|Anime
|L
|Earth
|Wind
|Dust
|Dust
|Fire
|Ash
|Ash
|Fire
|Phoenix
|Plant
|Water
|Swamp
|Swamp
|Fire
|Dragon
|
|Dragon
|Phoenix
|Yin Yang
|Dust
|Dust
|Sand
|Sand
|Fire
|Glass
|Glass
|Glass
|Window
|Window
|Wind
|Curtain
|Curtain
|Dust
|Dust Bunny
|Dust Bunny
|Yin Yang
|Opposite
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Water
|River
|River
|Tree
|Paper
|
|Paper
|Paper
|Book
|Earth
|River
|Delta
|Delta
|Book
|Alphabet
|Alphabet
|Book
|Dictionary
|Dictionary
|Alphabet
|Language
|Language
|Japan
|Japanese
|Japanese
|Alphabet
|Katakana
|Katakana
|Opposite
|Hiragana
|Language
|Language
|Translation
|Translation
|Language
|Communication
|
|Communication
|Communication
|Chat
|Chat
|Translation
|Google Translate
|Google Translate
|Hiragana
|(Hiragana)
|(Hiragana)
|L
|リ
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Earth
|Flower
|Glass
|Glass
|Window
|Window
|Wind
|Curtain
|Curtain
|Dust
|Dust Bunny
|Dust Bunny
|Yin Yang
|Opposite
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Water
|River
|River
|Tree
|Paper
|Paper
|Paper
|Book
|Earth
|River
|Delta
|Delta
|Book
|Alphabet
|
|Alphabet
|Book
|Dictionary
|Dictionary
|Alphabet
|Language
|Language
|Japan
|Japanese
|Japanese
|Alphabet
|Katakana
|Katakana
|Opposite
|Hiragana
|Language
|Language
|Translation
|Translation
|Language
|Communication
|Communication
|Communication
|Chat
|Chat
|Translation
|Google Translate
|Google Translate
|ひらがな
|ひらがな
|
|ひらがな
|L
|リ
|Plant
|Steam
|Tea
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Dandelion
|Earth
|Flower
|Flower
|Car
|Carnation
|Carnation
|Tea
|T
|Dust
|Earth
|Planet
|Planet
|Fire
|Sun
|Sun
|Sun
|Sunflower
|Fire
|Wind
|Smoke
|
|Smoke
|Sunflower
|Smoke Signal
|Smoke Signal
|Wind
|Message
|Message
|Message
|Letter
|Letter
|Sunflower
|A
|A
|Hiragana Hiragana
|あ あ
|Island
|Water
|Ship
|Ship
|Lake
|Pirate
|Pirate
|Alphabet
|R
|R
|あ あ
|ア
|ア
|T
|タ
|
|タ
|T
|ト
|Swamp
|Tree
|Mangrove
|Mangrove
|Volcano
|Turtle
|Turtle
|Fire
|Ninja
|Ninja
|Turtle
|TMNT
|Dandelion
|Plant
|Weed
|Dandelion
|Water
|Wine
|Wine
|Water
|Holy Water
|Holy Water
|Fire
|Vampire
|Vampire
|Weed
|Count
|
|Count
|Count
|Number
|Holy Water
|Tree
|Jesus
|Jesus
|Tree
|Cross
|Cross
|Number
|I Roman Numeral
|I Roman Numeral
|Mountain
|M
|M
|TMNT
|S
|S
|ア
|サ
|サ
|ト
|サト
|サト
|リ
|サトリ
|ひらがな ひらがな
|ひらがな ひらがな
|Katakana
|
|Planet
|Planet
|Star
|Dandelion
|Tree
|Wish
|Wish
|Tree
|Money
|Money
|Star
|Fame
|Plant
|Smoke
|Incense
|Incense
|Sand
|Snake
|Snake
|Dictionary
|Anagram
|Anagram
|Fame
|Name
|Name
|Katakana
|Japanese Name
|Japanese Name
|サトリ
|Satoru
|Satoru
|Anime
|Satoru Gojo
|Satoru Gojo
|Katakana
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|Ash
|Tree
|Pencil
|Book
|Pencil
|Homework
|Homework
|Book
|Student
|Student
|Jujutsu Kaisen
|Yuji Itadori
|Fire
|Yuji Itadori
|Gojo
Infinite Craft is a browser-based game. For more Infinite Craft guides, check out All Recipes & Combinations in Infinite Craft and How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked,
