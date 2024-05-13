gojo jujutsu kaisen
How To Make Gojo In Infinite Craft, Explained

Infinity exists everywhere.
Published: May 13, 2024 05:21 pm

If you want to make the special grade jujutsu sorcerer Satoru Gojo, you’re going to need to jump through some significant hoops. Here’s how to make Gojo in Infinite Craft.

How to Make Gojo in Infinite Craft

Satoru Gojo is the biggest of the big shots in Jujutsu Kaisen. Makes sense, as he’s the first to inherit the Limitless and Six Eyes in four centuries. But if you want to craft Gojo in Infinite Craft, you’ll need to complete over 100 steps. So, let’s dive right in.

Element 1Element 2Result
FireWaterSteam
FireSteamEngine
EarthWaterPlant
PlantEngineCar
CarFireCrash
FireFireVolcano
WaterWaterLake
LakeVolcanoIsland
EarthEarthMountain
IslandIslandContinent
ContinentMountainAsia
AsiaIslandJapan
JapanSteamAnime
AnimeCrashDeath Note
Death NoteAnimeL
EarthWindDust
DustFireAsh
AshFirePhoenix
PlantWaterSwamp
SwampFireDragon
DragonPhoenixYin Yang
DustDustSand
SandFireGlass
GlassGlassWindow
WindowWindCurtain
CurtainDustDust Bunny
Dust BunnyYin YangOpposite
PlantPlantTree
TreeWaterRiver
RiverTreePaper
PaperPaperBook
EarthRiverDelta
DeltaBookAlphabet
AlphabetBookDictionary
DictionaryAlphabetLanguage
LanguageJapanJapanese
JapaneseAlphabetKatakana
KatakanaOppositeHiragana
LanguageLanguageTranslation
TranslationLanguageCommunication
CommunicationCommunicationChat
ChatTranslationGoogle Translate
Google TranslateHiragana(Hiragana)
(Hiragana)L
PlantSteamTea
PlantWindDandelion
DandelionEarthFlower
Infinite Craft is a browser-based game. For more Infinite Craft guides, check out All Recipes & Combinations in Infinite Craft and How to Play Infinite Craft Unblocked,

Infinite Craft
Daphne Fama
A Staff Writer at The Escapist, Daphne Fama has been in the industry since 2022. She spends an inordinate amount playing games and has a soft spot for horror, FPS, and RPGs. When she’s not gaming, she’s a published author and member of the Horror Writers Association with a novel coming out in 2025. In a previous life, she was an attorney but has since recovered.