Spirittea has you running a bathhouse for ghosts, but there are other mysteries to solve as well. So, if you’re wondering how to catch the boat vandal in Spirittea, here’s what you need to know.

Why Catch the Boat Vandal?

As you can probably tell from looking at it, someone has been vandalizing Sujin’s boat, and she’s not happy about it. This boat can be found by going across the bridge from your house and then going right and down a little. It’s easy to spot on the map. Sujin may or may not be there, depending on the time of day, but her boat doesn’t move.

So why bother helping her? Apart from just being a nice thing to do, hunting down the boat vandal will give you two new spirits for your bathhouse. Yes, it’s a spirit that’s vandalizing Sujin’s boat, and with your Spirit Vision, you’re the only one who can catch them.

How to Catch the Boat Vandal in Spirittea

Even if you haven’t talked to Sujin, you might have spotted the message she’s left on the noticeboard. But you can’t do anything about it until you’ve leveled up your spirituality. You do this by running the bathhouse until you get an animation that shows you gaining spiritual power. It’s hard to miss.

Level up twice, and Wonyan, your ghost companion, will suggest you track down the boat vandal. I had no luck tracking them down before getting this message, so to avoid wasting your time, wait until Wonyan tells you you’re ready.

Now, go home and sleep to make sure your Spirit Vision is topped up. Sleep until around 5:30 or otherwise occupy yourself with other Spirittea activities before heading over to the boat. Now, switch to Spirit Vision. Don’t leave it on – just keep flicking it on and off every few seconds.

You should spot a spirit – just a blob at this point – vandalizing the ship. Speak to them (it doesn’t matter what you say), and they’ll run. Chase after them, and you’ll eventually see them escape through a crack in a rock.

Interact with the rock, and you’ll be able to follow them. You’ll find them standing near a rickety old house, and if you interact with them, you’ll strike up a conversation. This will lead to you meeting two spirits, Borzo and Dolmori.

Now, go to the upper right of the area you’re in, to the right of the house, and activate the hidden passage to return to the stone passage. You can now carry on with your business in Spirittea. You’ve stopped Sujin’s boat from being vandalized, and you’ve got two new bathhouse clients.

If you’re looking for more help in Spirittea, here’s a guide on how to get more bath towels.