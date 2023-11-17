A cross between Stardew Valley and Spirited Away, Spirittea has you running a bathhouse for spirits. And if you’ve just started out, you might be wondering how to get more bath towels in Spirittea. Here’s the answer.

Here’s How and Where to Get New Bath Towels in Spirittea

You start with just a few towels, and while that’s not the end of the world, you’ll be doing a lot of coming and going washing them. And while you’re washing and drying them, your spirit clients will be standing there, tapping their ghostly feet, getting grumpy.

You can buy new towels, which is the good news, but you’ll need money. So, open your bathhouse a few times and put up with all the towel washing until you’ve got at least 500 Moolags (the game’s currency).

Now, go to Song’s shop, which is just to the right of your house, across the bridge. It’s “open” all the time, since no-one in Spirittea locks their doors. But you can only buy things there between 8:00 AM and 11:00 PM.

Go inside and interact with either Song herself or the counter. She’ll have various things on sale, including a bundle of 3 towels for 500 Moolags. Buy the towels, and they’ll be automatically delivered to the bathhouse. You don’t even need to stuff them in your backpack or anything.

But how many towels do you need? Well, as the game progresses, you’ll be able to use your own judgment. But when you’ve just started out, I’d recommend you buy six towels, or 1000 Moolags worth.

There’s nothing to stop you from buying more, but you should really wait until you’ve expanded your bathhouse. Up to that point, you’ve only got one functioning tub, and with six more towels, your next problem will be running out of space.

If you’re interested in other aspects of Spirittea, check out this article about whether it features romance or marriage.