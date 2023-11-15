Does Spirittea Have Romance or Marriage?

Spirittea has definite shades of Harvest Moon and Stardew Valley, and there are plenty of villagers to meet. However, some might be wondering whether Spirittea has romance or marriage. Here’s the answer.

Here’s What You Need to Know About Spirittea’s Villagers

Spirittea, which has you operating a spooky bathhouse, isn’t short on NPCs. Aside from operating their shops, a lot of the game’s villagers are just there to be, well, there. You’ll often find that, while talking to them, you get little floating balloons that tell you how they’re feeling about you and your conversation.

Can you turn those feelings into love? Is there a way to romance Spirittea’s villagers and even marry them? And then guilt them into helping you out? Oh, come on.. you’re telling me you’ve never played a Stardew Valley-style game and got married just so they’d help out around the farm?

In Spirittea, however, that’s not an option. You can forge friendships with what the devs call a “Best Friend” mechanic, but there’s no romance. The devs could add romance in later, either free or as DLC. But until they do that, Spirittea will be without romance and marriage.

