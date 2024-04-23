Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes can get pretty in-depth with its combat system, especially with so many characters, abilities, runes, and combos at your disposal. It’s important to know how to switch them around, so here’s how to change runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.

Recommended Videos

Changing Runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes

The good news is that changing runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes is incredibly easy. After completing the tutorial stage and dungeon in the game, you can start purchasing runes from rune stores in any town in the game, then equip them at an inn or at the rune store itself.

Simply speak with the NPC and choose the Change Rune option, and you’ll be able to swap your runes in and out.

How to Unlock More Rune Slots

There’s just one thing to take note of. Every character has about seven rune slots available to them, but you won’t get access to all of them right off the bat. Instead, they’re unlocked as a character levels up. Listed below are all of the level thresholds you need to hit to unlock your next rune slot:

Level 10

Level 20

Level 30

Level 40

Level 50

Level 60

After hitting level 60, you’ll have access to all seven rune slots in the game, which should add a lot more complexity and layers to how you want your combat strategy to look like.

How to Use Runes

Finally, let’s talk briefly about what runes actually do in Eiyuden Chronicle Heroes. A lot of them are passive buffs, such as increasing your physical attack, defense, or magic by a certain percentage. As you might expect, stacking them can greatly increase your attack or defense, and you’ll want to swap them out accordingly, depending on what kinds of challenges you’re dealing with.

Some may also give you access to new abilities or spells that consume MP or SP, and these can be used by choosing the rune-lens option while in combat.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to change and use runes in Eiyuden Chronicle Hundred Heroes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more