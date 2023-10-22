How to Change Suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Explained

Like Insomniac’s previous game, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 lets you don all manner of Spider-Man costumes. However it’s not immediately clear how to go about it, so if you’re wondering how to change suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, I’ve got the answer.

How and When To Change Your Spider-Man 2 Suit

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 you can only change your suit once you’ve reached a certain point in the game. If you’ve redeemed any pre-order/deluxe edition suits you may see a message popping up telling you that the suit has been added. Even then, though, you can’t switch suits until a few missions in.

Once you hit Spider-Man 2’s Show Me New York mission, which is about three missions in, you’ll be swinging around the city taking pictures for Robbie Robertson. At some point, Peter will complain about his suit getting sandy.

You’ll then be prompted to swing over to a suit he’s handily stored and switch into it. Once you’ve done that, you’ll then be able to change your suit any time you like.

To switch suits, hit the touchpad and use R1 or L1 to switch to the Suits tab. There, you can switch to any suit you’ve unlocked. If you pre-ordered and got a code for the Arach-Knight suit and others, they’ll be in there too.

Within that screen you can also hit L2 and R2 to switch between Miles and Peter. Each has their own separate collection of suits. You’ll unlock more suits as you progress through the game, plus you can also use different colour variants of each suit. And that’s how to change suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

