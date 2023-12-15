Spirittea puts you in charge of a bathhouse for ghosts, but when you get there, it’s in a bit of a mess. So, if you’re wondering how to clean your bathhouse in Spirittea, here’s the answer.

How to Clean Your Bathhouse in Spirittea

Your Spirittea bathhouse is full of dust and cobwebs, which isn’t a good look. You don’t have to get rid of the cobwebs, but your spectral clients will be happier if your bathhouse is clean. And while giving it a full clean is time-consuming, it’s worth doing. It’s also simple if you know what you’re doing.

Unfortunately, it’s very easy to miss the tools you need to clean up. I walked right past them repeatedly, and they didn’t register. But they’re just sitting there inside your bathhouse’s laundry room.

What you need to do is head to your laundry room and pick up both brooms, the ones by the entrance to the room. I’ve marked them in the picture below. Put them both in your backpack, and you’re ready to go.

Now, go around the bathhouse and use the brooms to clean up the dirt and cobwebs. You have two brushes, a ceiling broom, and a floor broom. Have dirt? Hold the floor broom and use it next to the dirt. Cobwebs? Use the ceiling broom and use that next to the cobweb. You can even start in the laundry room since it’s pretty dirty.

It’s not a good idea to do it when your bathhouse is open because, unless you’ve got a full roster of employees, you’ll be running back and forth with towels, topping up the furnace, and so on. Instead, set aside a few in-game days to get the place looking tidy.

So, the way to clean your bathhouse in Spirittea is to get the brooms from the laundry room and get to work.