How To Escape The Depths As Barret And Red XIII in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth

The party doesn’t always stick together in Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth and players get the first difficult taste of this while diving into Chapter 3. Here, Barret and Red XIII become separated from the group, falling deep into a Mythril mine. Getting out, however, is not as simple as fans might expect.

Chapter 3 sees the Avalanche crew working their way deep into an abandoned mine after following the robed figures across the swamp. After a grueling battle against Elena and Rude, Barret and Red XIII are knocked down into mine, tasking the player with the quest “Escape the Depths”, in which they must climb out and reunite with Cloud, Tifa, and Aerith.

How to Find The Exit to the Mythril Mines For Escape the Depths in FFVII: Rebirth

Screenshot via Escapist

To find the exit of the Mythril Mines in “Escape the Depths”, players must ascend to the Upper Layer location on the map and then spot the climbing wall hidden by boulders.

While this may seem straightforward, it is very easy to get turned around in the mines, and I found myself back at the resting bench near the start of the area more than once. One of the biggest challenges of this area is that even when you find the correct level on the map, you can accidentally walk right past the climbing wall. Here is how to escape the mine in FF7: Rebirth.

Heal at the bench and stock up on potions. There are plenty of enemies in this area.

and stock up on potions. There are plenty of enemies in this area. Follow the map back towards the far wall of the chasm and ascend.

and ascend. There is a Middle Layer that offers players items, but won’t continue up.

Return to the climbing wall and head up to the top .

. Once at the top, use Barret’s gun to blow apart the rocks .

. At the back of the level, behind the boulders, players will find a well-hidden rock wall . It is to the right of a large Mythril spike.

. It is to the right of a large Mythril spike. Climb this to escape the Mythril Mines.

Screenshot via Escapist

After climbing this wall, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth players will have successfully escaped the area. However, it is important to thoroughly explore and challenge the enemies lurking throughout the Mythril Mines, as Barret and Red XIII will face a boss battle without the support of other party members before they can reunite with their friends. Be sure to take the time to level grind before leaving the glowing cavern behind.