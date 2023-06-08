How to Complete Out of Curiosity in Escape From Tarkov

Escape from Tarkov has an intricate set of interconnected quests that scaffold your progress through the game. As you make your way through Skier’s task chain, you’ll eventually reach a set of tasks called Chemical, a task with four parts. When you reach Chemical – Part 4, you’ll also get separate tasks from Therapist and Prapor. The one from Therapist is called Out of Curiosity and asks that instead of completing Chemical – Part 4 for Skier, you do the same task but complete it with Therapist. Here’s how to complete Out of Curiosity for Therapist in Escape from Tarkov.

How to Complete the Out of Curiosity Therapist Task in Escape From Tarkov

Like the rest of the Skier Chemical quests that preceded it, you’re headed back to Customs to complete Out of Curiosity. You want to go to the warehouses in the far west of the map, past both gas stations and the railroad tracks. If you come to the river, Crack House, or Fortress, you’re headed in the wrong direction.

Your task is to plant an MS2000 Marker on a van in the depot, the westernmost of the three warehouses. There’s also not much clutter inside of Depot, and you’ll know the building by the two smokestacks near it, as well as the tall tower with a ladder leading up.

To complete the first pair of subtasks for Out of Curiosity, head into the depot, find the back of the light green van, and plant the Marker there. You’ll need to stay alive while a 30-second timer counts down. You don’t need to be around the Marker while the timer ticks, but, if you die, you’ll have to plant a new one in another raid.

Once you place the Marker, you need to successfully extract from Customs to complete the final subtask. You don’t have to extract from the same raid you plant the Marker, but you will have to survive at least once — run throughs don’t count.

When you return to your trader screen, you will see you have finished — but not completed — Chemical – Part 4 for Skier, Big Customer for Prapor, and Out of Curiosity for Therapist. You now have to choose who to complete the quest with.

If you go back to Therapist and choose to complete Out of Curiosity, you’ll receive 7,700 EXP, 0.04 Therapist Reputation, and 170,000 roubles at base, as well as the real prize: an Injector Case.

Completing Out of Curiosity for Therapist will lose you .25 Reputation from both Prapor and Skier and fail their respective quests. You can earn back the Prapor rep through a quest called No Offence. You can buy back Skier’s Reputation loss through Loyalty Buyout, which will cost you a cool one million roubles.

And that’s how to complete Out of Curiosity for Therapist in Escape from Tarkov.