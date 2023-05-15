The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Rasitakiwak Shrine, apart from having the best name ever, puts you in a room with several Link-murdering constructs. To make things worse, you’re stripped of all your weapons and equipment. It’s a tough situation, so if you’re wondering how to complete Rasitakiwak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, here’s the answer.

First, if you’ve yet to find Rasitakiwak Shrine, it’s to the south-east of Tarrey Town. You can see it marked on the map below.

How To Destroy Rasitakiwak Shrine’s Constructs

As for tackling the shrine, the good news is that, although you’re totally unarmed, there are a couple of vehicles you can use to take on the constructs. Thankfully, you can drive over enemies in this game. In fact, that’s your only chance of beating them since the game calls this a vehicle trial.

Once inside, you’ll notice two vehicles: a smaller, fan-powered thing and a bigger, bulkier vehicle with Zonai Wheels. The bigger vehicle is on a raised area. Whichever you go for, the constructs will start coming after you once you fire it up.

My first thought was to use Ultrahand to tear the fan off the small vehicle and put it on the big vehicle, but that’s not an option. Luckily, another aspect of the shrine works in your favor.

The room is very big and very flat, which means you can reach some pretty high speeds and deal some real damage. Target the one-eyed constructs first. They’re the weaker ones and, if you can get enough speed up, they will explode when you mow them down.

Then, take on the three eyed-constructs, again ramming into them. But you have to be careful because if you get a couple of them around you — or under your vehicle — you’ll get caught up. You need to drive into a construct, then drive off, then come back round for another hit. I’d recommend you keep moving and, eventually, you’ll dispatch them all.

Once they’re all dead (keep an eye on the red bar) the shrine gate will unlock and you can claim your reward. And that’s how to complete the Rasitakiwak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom. If you need help with other aspects of the game, check out our full guide archive.