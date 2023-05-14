Can You Drive Over Enemies in Tears of the Kingdom?

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you build to your heart’s content, using everything from wood through to rocket engines. You can even craft vehicles using the wide variety of Zonai devices, allowing you to cross the map in your own horseless carriage. But if you do build a car you might be wondering, can you drive enemies over in Tears of the Kingdom?

What You Need to Know About Taking on Enemies in Vehicles in Tears of the Kingdom

The good news is that yes, you can run over enemies in Tears of the Kingdom. I created a rudimentary vehicle and while it wasn’t going to break any speed records I was able to drive into enemies. And yes, it definitely hurt them. That’s the good news.

The bad news is that driving over enemies is not a one-hit kill. You’ll damage them, but you won’t kill them. At the speed I was going, I did significant damage and was then able to reverse over my foes to hurt them even more. But it definitely wasn’t immediately fatal.

It may be that if you strap enough rocket engines to your vehicle you can reach a speed that will kill an enemy in one hit. I’m yet to prove it, but that’s going to be one of my future projects. The snag with rocket engines is that they’re single-use devices and would disappear after you’d rammed your intended target. So, even if I do succeed, it’s not going to be super useful.

In short, though, while you can run enemies over it’s not as damaging as in, say, Grand Theft Auto V. But, on the subject of whether you can drive enemies over in Tears of the Kingdom, there’s your answer.

