The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you fuse items to weapons to make bigger, more powerful instruments of death. It also lets you create some stupid, stupid things such as a tree branch with a steak on it, but it’s still good to have that choice. But if you’re after doing some serious damage, here’s how to create a hammer in Tears of the Kingdom.

This Is the Way to Create a Hammer in Tears of the Kingdom

To create a hammer, you’ll need to use your Fuse skill. If you’ve not got the Fuse skill or aren’t sure how to use it, check out our guide for how to fuse items to weapons. Next, you’ll need to find two things, a boulder or rock (usually found lying around on the ground) and a weapon to attach the rock to.

The more powerful the weapon you attach it to, the better the resultant hammer will be. You can attach a rock to a tree branch, but while it’s better than just a regular branch, you should at least be using a stick.

Once you’ve got your weapon and your rock (a stone won’t work), use Fuse to attach them. You’ll now have your hammer. At least, that’s what the game calls it. I think it looks more like a club, but I don’t work for Nintendo.

So, if you wanted to know how to create a hammer in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, that’s your answer.