How to Fuse Items to Weapons in Tears of the Kingdom

Attaching items to your weapon has been a significant part of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s marketing. And it’s rather a lot of fun, even if the item you create turns out to be next to useless. But if you’ve yet to play with this skill, you might be wondering how to fuse items to weapons or your shield in Tears of the Kingdom. We’ve got the answer.

How to Fuse an Item to Your Melee Weapon or Shield in Tears of the Kingdom

What’s great about Tears of the Kingdom’s Fuse skill is that it doesn’t slap your wrist if you try to make something stupid. Want to make a meat club using a stick and a chunk of dead animal? Go right ahead. It’ll be rubbish, but Tears won’t stop you.

You’ll first need to get the Fuse skill, which means entering and preferably completing the In-Isa Shrine. If you’ve not done so, here’s a guide on how to find and clear In-Isa Shrine. Once you’ve done that, you can get down to the serious business of fusing items to weapons.

First of all, you need to have selected the weapon (or shield) you’re fusing an item to. If you want to check, hit the attack button. The weapon that Link whips out is the one you’ll be fusing the item to.

Next, the item you want to attach needs to be on the ground. So if it’s in your inventory normally, you’ll need to drop it. If you’ve selected Fuse as your ability, you’re good to go. If not, you need to select it by holding down the L button.

Now, hit L and highlight the object on the ground. Hit Y to fuse it with your weapon or ZL to fuse it with your shield.

The item should now be fused to your weapon. If the game complains it’s already fused, that means you’re using something like a stone axe, which is already a stone fused to a stick. And that’s how to fuse items to melee weapons or shields in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

If you want to fuse arrows, that’s a little different, so check out our guide for how to fuse arrows to items. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to fuse meat to everything. Everything.