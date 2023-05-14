The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Ultrahand ability lets you fuse almost any object with any other object, crafting your own structures, vehicles, and more. We’ve already seen some truly bizarre creations, and you can expect things to get even stranger. But what if you craft something that’s weird, wonderful, or really, really useful? In those cases, can you keep your Tears of the Kingdom creations? Here’s the answer.

Will The Things You Build in Tears of the Kingdom Despawn?

Plenty of games let you modify your vehicles and sometimes even build them from scratch. The Saints Row reboot, for example, features car customization that, once you’ve modified a vehicle, allows you to store it in a garage for later use.

However, Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t have anywhere to store the creations you’ve built. Moreover, once you move far enough away, your creations will disappear and their components will, typically, return to the place you first found them.

You don’t have to wander far, either. Near Riverside Stables is a platform with some wheels and wood on it. I used those resources to make a pretty basic cart, then walked over to the stables. When I came back, my creation was gone, and the pieces were back on the platform.

Later on in the game you can get an Autobuild ability that lets you recreate previous designs at a cost, but they’re only ever substitutes. Your original creations will be gone. So, on the subject of whether can you keep your Tears of the Kingdom creations, unfortunately you can’t. The Iron Giant and his flaming wang are lost in time, like tears in rain.

If you’re looking for more tips and tricks as you make your way through Link’s latest adventure, make sure to check out our full collection of guides to the game.