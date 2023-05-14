The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom lets you fuse virtually anything to a weapon, creating something that may or may not be more effective than the original. Yes, you can craft a deadly looking mace, but you can also run around with a steak on the end of a stick. But what if you need to cut down a tree? That’s when you need to know how to create an axe in Tears of the Kingdom. We’ve got the answer.

The Items You Need to Make a Stone Axe in Tears of the Kingdom

First of all, you’ll need to have learned the Fuse skill, and you’ll need to know how to use it. Use our guide for how to fuse weapons if you’re not sure. To make the stone axe in TotK, you’ll need two items: a stone and a stick, branch, sword, or some other compatible weapon.

You can use different items as the axe’s handle, but the stronger the base weapon, the better the axe. You can use a tree branch if you want, but your axe won’t be particularly durable.

As for the stone, you may have to hunt around.You’ll find stones on the ground, but they’re not the same as a boulder or rock. If you’re in doubt, activate Fuse and aim the ability at the item on the ground. That’ll tell you whether it’s a stone, boulder, or so on.

Now, fuse the two items, the stone and whatever you’ve chosen as a handle, and you’ll have an axe. Your axe can be used as a weapon, but we’d advise you hold onto it and just use it on trees and logs. Once you’ve cut down a tree and got a log, use your axe on the log to get a bundle of wood.

That’s what you need to know about how to create an axe in Tears of the Kingdom. Next up, if you need it, check out our guide for how to create a hammer.