How to Complete The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked

There are dozens of side quests in No Rest for the Wicked, but one of the first ones you can complete is “The Innkeeper’s Husband.” This quest is given to you by an NPC named Caroline in the city of Sacrament, but it can be slightly confusing to complete as it requires a lot of backtracking. Fortunately, I’m here to help you through it so you can earn more XP and other rewards in No Rest for the Wicked.

How to Start The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked

First and foremost, you need to know where to start the side quest. To reach Sacrament, you must first get past the boss Warrick the Torn. Warrick the Torn is a difficult boss, but you stand a fighting chance as long as you parry and dodge effectively.

With Warrick defeated and Sacrament open to you, you can find Caroline just past the first doorway you can enter in the city. When you first arrive, go north through the doorway to find Caroline standing in front of a rick with green leaves on it, as seen below.

Caroline’s location in Sacrament. Screenshot by The Escapist

After speaking with Caroline, you’ll learn that she’s missing her husband, who went looking for some food for the inn they run together. While Caroline isn’t pleased you’re in Sacrament, she tasks you with bringing her husband back safely.

How to Finish The Innkeeper’s Husband in No Rest for the Wicked

To find Caroline’s husband, you have to backtrack all the way to the game’s starting area, the Shallows. To make your journey a little shorter, you can take the Cerim Whisper in Sacrament to fast-travel back to your last-visited Cerim Whisper.

Once you reach the area where you washed up on the beach, head west to the tower where the first Cerim Whisper is located. Head up the two ladders, fight the enemy atop the tower, and then jump over the gap to find Caroline’s husband, named Gordon. Speak with him to learn he needs to find a way down from the tower, as the ladder to the west is too high for him to reach. After talking with Gordon, you also need to pick up the Western Bridge Key, which is lying next to a dead body right near him.

Speaking with Gordon. Screenshot by The Escapist

With the Western Bridge Key, head east to the Mariner’s Keep region and stay on the north side. Eventually, you’ll see a doorway with a bluish-green glow. Use the stairs to the left of that doorway to find a ladder and climb it. At the top of the ladder, go east again and find some stairs that lead to a door, which is locked unless you use the Western Bridge Key.

The doorway that needs the Western Bridge Key. Screenshot by The Escapist

After unlocking the door with your key, head left and defeat the two enemies before you. Once they’re dealt with, interact with the large wheel and pull it so the gate opens on your left. Go through the gate and head left again to find a chest. Keep going left past the chest and through all of the doorways. You’ll eventually reach Gordon’s location after a few seconds of running. You can drop the ladder from the tower down to Gordon so he has a way to escape.

After this, speak with Gordon, and you’ll have successfully completed The Innkeeper’s Husband side quest in No Rest for the Wicked.

No Rest for the Wicked is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

