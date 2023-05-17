The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s Tukarok Shrine, with its “Forward Force” label, can be slightly confusing, particularly since it doesn’t offer a lot in the way of clues. But there’s more than one way to crack a Zonai egg. So if you want to know how to complete Tukarok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, here’s how to do it.

This is the Way to Overcome Tukarok Shrine’s Various Challenges in Tears of the Kingdom

Your ultimate goal in Tukarok Shrine (located at 0915, -0252, 0034) is to get the large ball into the indentation. But to do that you’ll have to maneuver it through several sub-challenges.

First of all, climb down the ladder and pick up the four-wheeled cart using Ultrahand. Then, move the cart so that it’s facing the lava, ready to drive through.

Next, get the large sphere and, using Ultrahand, attach it to the top of the cart. Leap on the cart, whack any one of the wheels, and the cart will roll through the lava.

The next room has a rail system that you’re supposed to use to get the ball upstairs. I didn’t bother, because I’m a rebel like that.

Instead, prop a long stone piece up against the wall near the ladder, at an angle. Then, fuse the sphere to the top of that piece.

Climb up the ladder and reach down with Ultrahand to pick up the sphere. Wiggle to unfuse it and take it down the other side of the platform.

Finally, in the water room, stand by the raft that has two wheels attached. Attach the sphere to the top of that raft.

However, the water is too deep for the raft to roll across. Instead, Ultrahand two long wooden pieces to the side of each wheel to make paddles. Don’t put them on the front of the wheels, it won’t work.

Finally, activate the raft by hitting the wheels and it’ll carry you and the sphere across the water.

Step on the switch to open the gate and take the sphere back to the hollow indentation you originally saw. You’ve now solved the shrine.

So, on the subject of how to complete Tukarok Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, that’s what you need to know. If you want more help, check out our list of other Tears guides.