Can You Return to Cantonica in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws has a handful of planets to explore, but the first you visit is Cantonica. Soon you’ll leave this planet, but unlike others, you’ll quickly realize getting back to its incredible facilities isn’t so simple. Here’s what we know about returning to Cantonica in Star Wars Outlaws.

Can You Get Back to Cantonica in Star Wars Outlaws?

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Outside of the story moments that take place in Cantonica, there doesn’t appear to be any way to get back to the planet. It is possible that a new way to visit Cantonica could be added in the future, or discovered by players, but don’t expect to get access to the Casino City again anytime soon.

You start your adventure in Cantonica when first booting up Star Wars Outlaws, but the moment you leave the planet you won’t be back until much later in the game. This is by design as it wouldn’t make sense for Kay Vess to be walking freely around a city where she is wanted.

During the last moments of the story, you’ll leave Cantonica and, again from this point, there appears to be no way back. Whether you look around during the initial moments of the game or your last visit to the planet, there aren’t any missions to start which makes sense since giving the player the ability to start and follow questlines would require their ability to come and go from the planet.

The good news is that despite no longer having access to the Casino City, there are a lot of places to gamble in the Star Wars Outlaws world. During your exploration across the other four planets, you can try your luck in a variety of games, so the gambling doesn’t stop after leaving Cantonica.

Star Wars Outlaws is now available on Xbox Series, PlayStation 5, and PC.

