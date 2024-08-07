How To Complete Where Does Disco Go in Once Human

Where Does Disco Go is a common event to find on the map in Once Human. However, it can be quite confusing to complete if you don’t know how to start or finish it.

How To Start Where Does Disco Go in Once Human

Like all public events in Once Human, Where Does Disco Go is a random event that can pop up on the map at any time. To find it, you’re looking for the red eye icon on the map. By hovering over the red eye icon, you can see what event is currently going on at that location. You can usually teleport directly to the event by holding “F” if it happens to be the event you want to complete. This event nearly always takes place in Coastal Plaza.

Once you’re at the location of Where Does Disco Go, you need to head to the center of the event area. Around here, you’ll see a few red markers on your HUD along with the message “Investigate the source of the anomaly.” The red markers are above small disco balls that hover over dedicated platforms. Hop on top of the platform and press “Q” to trigger the event. This triggers a new event objective, which is to get close to the disco balls and “get down and groovy” to remove the Disco Ball Boss’ immunity.

You can get down and groovy by pressing the “Dance” button while standing underneath the disco ball. In the event objective, you’ll see a bar that slowly progresses the more you dance. You need to fill that bar all the way up to remove the boss’ immunity.

Completing Where Does Disco Go in Once Human

After the get down and groovy bar has been filled, you can start attacking the larger disco ball in the sky. Shooting at the disco ball works and you can see its HP bar in the top left of your screen. However, you deal the most damage to the disco ball by throwing the explosive canisters scattered around the dance area.

You have a certain amount of time to deal damage to the disco ball boss before its immunity returns. If you didn’t kill it by the time the timer ran out, you have to repeat the get down and groovy process all over to remove the immunity. Keep repeating the process until the disco ball boss has no more remaining HP.

Once this happens, the Where Does Disco Go event is over in Once Human, and you’ll earn the rewards associated with the event. Since this event almost always takes place in Coastside Plaza, it’s a great idea to grab the nearby Cultist Map for some additional rewards and quests. Though the latter will likely take you quite some time to

Once Human is available to play now.

