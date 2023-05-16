How to Complete Zanmik Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom

Zanmik Shrine, like many of the shrines in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom requires a very particular set of skills to complete. But this shrine’s “Scoop it Out” challenge isn’t nearly as hard as its name and set-up suggests. Nevertheless, if you’re finding it tricky, read on for how to overcome it.

First, if you haven’t yet found the shrine, check out the map below. It’s south-west of Hatero Village, East Necluda, at coordinates 3471, -2180, 0148. Once you get there, you’ll notice there’s a locked door and a spherical indentation in the floor.

How to Easily Beat Tears of the Kingdom’s Zanmik Shrine

If you explore further, you’ll also find a huge wheel with a large pile of spheres at its bottom. There are various square floor tiles lying around but, despite this challenge’s title, you don’t need to bother making any kind of scoop.

I mean, you can try that if you want, but this is what I did and it worked a treat. First, go to the bottom of the wheel and use Ultrahand to fuse one of the spheres to the big wheel. The wheel still won’t be moving.

There’s a broken circuit near the wheel, one side of which is sparking. You need to take a floor tile and use it to cover both small circles, joining the circuit. This will set the wheel in motion. Now, climb the ladder and when the sphere reaches the top level, use Ultrahand to remove it from the wheel.

The sphere might disconnect itself and roll into the run, but I found it simpler to use Ultrahand to put it in the big indentation. Now, the gate will open and you can claim another Light of Blessing.

So on the subject of how to complete the Zanmik Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, that’s what you need to know. For help with other shrines and more, check out our extensive collection of Tears of the Kingdom guides.