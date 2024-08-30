All Curious Beryl Quiz Answers in Sword of Convallaria

The events just keep rolling in Sword of Convallaria, and it’s definitely worth doing them especially if you’re an F2P player. Here’s a full list of all quiz questions and answers for the Curious Beryl event in Sword of Convallaria.

Sword of Convallaria Curious Beryl Quiz Answers

Let’s get straight to the good stuff first. Here are all of the questions and answers that have been released so far for the Curious Beryl event in Sword of Convallaria:

Question Answer An attack is coming from a “Defender.” Which of the following is the best tactic? D: Select a “Breaker” to join the battle. In Chapter One of The Fool’s Journey, why did Faycal not become a swordsman? B: Faycal wanted to learn archery and guard his comrades from the back. Which of the following can be produced by the forge in the Spiral of Destinies? A: A legendary weapon. Which of the following descriptions of “terrain” effects is correct? A: A “burning” terrain can reduce a character’s movement. In the Spiral of Destinies, why is Beryl called the sorceress? C: After her rebellion against the Papal States, Beryl found herself hunted down by the Judge labeled as a heretic.

How to Get Rewards

After answering all questions correctly, check your mailbox for 60 Hope Luxites. It’s not much but it’s free, and free is always good, especially if you’re looking to save currency for future characters.

How to Start the Curious Beryl Event

To get to the event itself, click on the Events tab from the game’s home screen, then select the option that says Curious Beryl. From here, click on the Go button and you’ll get to answer the five questions in a randomized order.

And that’s everything you need to know about the Curious Beryl event in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and tier list.

