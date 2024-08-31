Best SWAT 5.56 Loadout in Black Ops 6

The SWAT 5.56 is the main three-round burst in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and it’s surprisingly under the marksman rifle category this time around. This guide will cover what the best loadout is for this burst rifle so you can easily laser your opponents.

Best SWAT 5.56 Loadout in BO6

The largest problems for the SWAT 5.56 are the inherent recoil and the velocity of the weapon. The damage and range stats are already good by default, but we can also work on boosting those as well. All five slots work in tandem to ensure that the bursts from the rifle are as accurate as possible to ensure one-burst kills in most scenarios. In the worst situations, we want to limit kills to two bursts at a time, which is still tough at range.

You can see the best loadout for the SWAT 5.56 in BO6 below:

Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Muzzle: Compensator

Compensator Rear Grip: Quickdraw Grip

Quickdraw Grip Optic: Kepler Microflex

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Most of the attachments in this build are going to help with recoil control or range and velocity. The goal is to ensure that you can land a one-burst kill to the chest or head in most cases. Then the Quickdraw Grip and the Kepler Microflex mix to give us some good mobility and sight precision in each fight.

Best Class for the SWAT 5.56 in BO6

All the attachments in a loadout are just the first part of the equation. You still need the rest of the class that includes aspects such as perks or equipment. Below you can find all the best options for each category to boost your weapon to its full potential.

Perks

Perk 1: Ghost

Perk 2: Dexterity

Perk 3: Double Time

Field Upgrades

Trophy System

Equipment

Stim Shot

Frag

Secondary

GS45

Outside of the marksman rifle category, the Ames 45 is a fantastic replacement for the SWAT. It may not be a three-round burst, but you can utilize the Ames in a similar way around the map.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25.

