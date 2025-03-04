Eating a good meal is the key to a successful hunt in Monster Hunter Wilds, but you don’t always have to prepare an elaborate meal. Sometimes, just meat is enough. Here’s how to cook a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Cooking Well-Done Steaks in Monster Hunter Wilds

First off, you’ll need the Portable BBQ Grill, which you’ll get after reaching the first Base Camp in Monster Hunter Wilds. After that, as long as you have Raw Meat in your inventory, you can cook anytime to try to make a Well-Done Steak.

Here’s the step-by-step process:

With the Portable BBQ Grill selected from your inventory, press square to use it, then choose to cook meat. Watch the meat closely and press the interact button right as the meat changes color to a nice golden brown. A second mini-game will begin where you have to cut the meat. During the mini-game, press the interact button according to the beat of the music.

If you did it correctly, you’ll get 12 Well-Done Steaks instead of just one. Getting the mini-games down is really important for efficient use of your resources, but it can take a bit of practice, so don’t be disheartened. The Well-Done Steak will restore your health and stamina, and also increase their maximum capacities by a small amount, making it a very useful item to have at your disposal.

How to Get Raw Meat

Raw Meat can be obtained by killing and carving smaller monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds. Basically, before you go hunting your quest target, take some time to hunt down the smaller monsters and carve them for parts.

With a good stock of Raw Meat in your inventory, you’ll be able to cook plenty of Well-Done Steaks for future missions.

And that’s how to cook a Well-Done Steak in Monster Hunter Wilds. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including how to get and use Lucky Vouchers, and how to farm Lightcrystals.

