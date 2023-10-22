How to Dash in Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is the latest 2D Mario game and has been an absolute delight for newcomers and veterans alike. One thing that many players may find though is that the walking speed of each playable character may be a bit too slow for their preferences. So here’s how you can dash through levels in Super Mario Bros Wonder so you can get to more of the game faster!

How to Dash in Mario Wonder

Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t have a traditional tutorial so to speak. As you progress through the first world of the game, Pipe-Rock Plateau, you’ll learn how many of the mechanics and power-ups of the game operate and you’ll learn new techniques through challenge stages. Later in the world, learning how to dash is one of the mechanics you’ll learn, but if you played a previous 2D Mario platformer then you should already be familiar with what to do!

By holding the Y-button, you will be able to quickly dash through stages at a much brisker pace. You’ll know if you are ready to dash if your character slightly crouches when you hold down the Y-button, though you can change which button is the dash button in the settings menu. Once you start running, it’ll take some time to build up speed, but then your character will have a completely different stance as they run, allowing you to jump higher and for a much greater distance than before. You’ll be tested on this ability in the World 1 stage “Hurry, Hurry,” so once you fully master this mechanic you’ll be able to quickly and easily navigate through all of the stages that Super Mario Bros. Wonder has to offer!

