Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
A Doppleghast in Black Ops 6.
Category:
Video Games
Guides

All Audio Log Locations in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
|

Published: Dec 5, 2024 07:13 pm

The story of Call of Duty Zombies is rich, to say the least. To help keep players up to speed, Black Ops 6 has audio for everyone to listen to in the various maps. Here are all the Audio Log locations in Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Recommended Videos

Where To Find All the Audio Logs in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There are 10 Audio Logs in total in the new Zombies map in Black Ops 6, and each one features an important conversation between some of the mode’s characters. But if you’re looking to absorb the information in all of them, you’ll have to survive more than a few rounds and travel to several different areas. Here’s where to find all of Citadelle des Morts’ Audio Logs:

Historically Speaking

An Audio Log in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

This tape is sitting on the second level of the tavern in the spawn area. It’s on a table near the pool table, and since you’ll likely still be in the early rounds when you find it, you shouldn’t have any trouble listening to its contents.

The Foundling

An Audio Log in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

Opening the door to the Nature Path will give you access to this Audio Log. Walk up the path until the wall is taller than your character and climb it. The tape is just sitting on the edge, waiting for you to press play.

Good Afternoon, Mr. Richtofen

An Audio Log in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

If you open the door to the Nature Path first, your next stop will be the Courtyard. Head to the door closest to the Speed Cola machine and climb up the wall to the right. The third Citadelle des Morts Audio Log in Black Ops 6 will be sitting on a crate next to an ammo box.

You Would’ve Done the Same

An Audio Log in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

On your way to the cannon that blows up the front of the castle, you’ll walk through a room that houses the Elemental Pop machine. Just to the left of the Perk will be another Audio Log on top of a metal machine.

Related: How To Do the Song Easter Egg in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Survival of the Fittest

An Audio Log in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

Before heading into the castle, you’ll want to open the door for the Speed Cola. Walk past the machine and toward the back of the area. There’s an Audio Log on the ground next to one of the windows zombies crawl out of.

Do Your Damn Job

After entering the castle, head to your left and look for a stack of boxes. Various items are scattered on them, but there’s an Audio Log there that’s pretty hard to miss. Keep your head on a swivel, though, as it’s easy to get overwhelmed in this room.

The Four Bastards

An Audio Log in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6.

The castle will be full of doors to open, and one of them leads to the Dining Hall, where another Black Ops 6 Citadelle des Morts Audio Log resides. Head to the second floor and look for shelves with a rope at the bottom. The tape will be there, collecting dust.

There are three more tapes in Citadelle des Morts, but The Escapist has yet to reach them. However, we’re not going to leave you hanging. Here is where to look for the rest of them:

  • New Horizons
    • Tucked away in a wall in the Sitting Rooms
  • Get It Done
    • On a desk in the Undercroft
  • Fair Enough
    • Sitting on a table in the Dungeon

And that’s all the Audio Log locations in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Post Tag:
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Jackson Hayes
Jackson Hayes
Associate Editor
Jackson Hayes is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. Starting his writing career in 2017, he quickly rose the ranks and became an editor. He's spent the last six years working at outlets such as CBR, Heroic Hollywood and Full Circle Cinema, where he's covered various sports games, Call of Duty, the MCU, and other major properties. You can follow him on Twitter @jacksonhayes67