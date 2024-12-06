All Audio Log Locations in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

The story of Call of Duty Zombies is rich, to say the least. To help keep players up to speed, Black Ops 6 has audio for everyone to listen to in the various maps. Here are all the Audio Log locations in Citadelle Des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Where To Find All the Audio Logs in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies

There are 10 Audio Logs in total in the new Zombies map in Black Ops 6, and each one features an important conversation between some of the mode’s characters. But if you’re looking to absorb the information in all of them, you’ll have to survive more than a few rounds and travel to several different areas. Here’s where to find all of Citadelle des Morts’ Audio Logs:

Historically Speaking

This tape is sitting on the second level of the tavern in the spawn area. It’s on a table near the pool table, and since you’ll likely still be in the early rounds when you find it, you shouldn’t have any trouble listening to its contents.

The Foundling

Opening the door to the Nature Path will give you access to this Audio Log. Walk up the path until the wall is taller than your character and climb it. The tape is just sitting on the edge, waiting for you to press play.

Good Afternoon, Mr. Richtofen

If you open the door to the Nature Path first, your next stop will be the Courtyard. Head to the door closest to the Speed Cola machine and climb up the wall to the right. The third Citadelle des Morts Audio Log in Black Ops 6 will be sitting on a crate next to an ammo box.

You Would’ve Done the Same

On your way to the cannon that blows up the front of the castle, you’ll walk through a room that houses the Elemental Pop machine. Just to the left of the Perk will be another Audio Log on top of a metal machine.

Survival of the Fittest

Before heading into the castle, you’ll want to open the door for the Speed Cola. Walk past the machine and toward the back of the area. There’s an Audio Log on the ground next to one of the windows zombies crawl out of.

Do Your Damn Job

After entering the castle, head to your left and look for a stack of boxes. Various items are scattered on them, but there’s an Audio Log there that’s pretty hard to miss. Keep your head on a swivel, though, as it’s easy to get overwhelmed in this room.

The Four Bastards

The castle will be full of doors to open, and one of them leads to the Dining Hall, where another Black Ops 6 Citadelle des Morts Audio Log resides. Head to the second floor and look for shelves with a rope at the bottom. The tape will be there, collecting dust.

There are three more tapes in Citadelle des Morts, but The Escapist has yet to reach them. However, we’re not going to leave you hanging. Here is where to look for the rest of them:

New Horizons Tucked away in a wall in the Sitting Rooms

Get It Done On a desk in the Undercroft

Fair Enough Sitting on a table in the Dungeon



And that’s all the Audio Log locations in Citadelle des Morts in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone are available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

