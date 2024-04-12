From the opening minutes of landing on your assigned planet, your job is to start crafting items for survival in The Planet Crafter. However, eventually, you’re going to need to take items apart. Here’s how to deconstruct items in The Planet Crafter.

How to Deconstruct Items in The Planet Crafter

You have to craft necessities to start terraforming the planet, which includes a living habitat and several other objects to go inside/outside it. While you might like the setup of your base to start, there will likely come a time when you want to start over. This requires deconstructing everything in the base, which is a tricky process to learn in The Planet Crafter.

At first glance, it doesn’t appear like there’s any way to start deconstructing items in and around your base. While you could simply leave your items behind or work around some misplaced objects, you don’t have to compromise at all, as there’s a simple way to deconstruct everything you craft in The Planet Crafter.

You first need a special Microchip to start deconstructing. Screenshot by The Escapist

To start, you need to craft the Deconstruction Microchip, which is one of the first goals you can complete upon arriving on your planet. The Deconstruction Microchip requires one Silicon and one Magnesium, which are combined at the crafting screen in your landing pod. Once you have the microchip, open up your inventory and right-click on it to equip it onto your character. Now, you have the ability to start deconstructing items.

This is done by pulling out your harvesting tool and using the scroll wheel on your mouse to cycle through the tool’s settings. If you look at the tool’s small interface, you can see different icons appear when you use the scroll wheel. The icon you’re looking for is a sideways hammer, which indicates the tool is set up to deconstruct an item in The Planet Crafter.

The sideways hammer icon is for deconstruction. Screenshot by The Escapist

After selecting the right setting, go up to an item, and you should see a prompt to deconstruct it (provided you crafted it initially). When you see the prompt, left-click on your mouse, and the item should disappear, returning all of its materials to your inventory. You can deconstruct everything you build in The Planet Crafter, including living habitats, storage chests, wind turbines, and everything in between.

The Planet Crafter is available now on PC.

