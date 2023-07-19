How to Defeat the Clione Queen Boss in Dave the Diver

In Dave the Diver, the questline around Maki (a VIP guest of Bancho Sushi restaurant) tasks you to gather five Clione from the depths. These can be easily caught by teleporting to the merfolk area and exiting through the main gates. There are usually two or three right outside, and you should have the bug net to catch them easily by this point. If you repeat this over two dives, it will be easy to achieve. As you go to catch the last two, however, you will catch a glimpse of what looks like a giant Clione. Then, upon catching the last one, you’ll be swept away with it into a special area to fight the Clione Queen! It’s a tough boss fight, so this guide will help you defeat the Clione Queen in Dave the Diver.

How to Beat the Clione Queen Boss in Dave the Diver

The Clione Queen is quite fast and can be difficult to avoid. She has an attack where she’ll launch out mouth tentacles and try to draw you in. You’ll take a bit of damage, but you can break out by spamming the button prompt that appears. Where you take the real damage is whenever you come into direct contact with her.

Swimming below the Clione Queen will likely see you taking massive chunks of damage, even if it looks like she’s just grazing you. The best way to attack is to swim above her and shoot downwards with a bit of range, then swim off above her to the other side, forcing her to turn around, giving you a chance to reset and hit her again.

If you get low on air or run out of ammo, you will have to dive to the bottom to find more. Just be aware that you may take damage doing so, as it’s an easy spot for the Clione Queen to swim around and bash into you.

Luckily it doesn’t take too many successful shots with your weapon or harpoon gun to take her down. You just need to focus on avoiding taking too much damage and getting shots in where possible; don’t get too greedy or impatient.

After a big burst of green, the Clione Queen will go down, and you’ll be able to collect her materials. You should also swim down and collect the Tablet Frame that will now be sitting on the floor. Bring this back to Maki to complete the quest, trigger a heartfelt cutscene, and obtain Maki as a staff member for the restaurant!

That’s it for how to defeat the Clione Queen Boss in Dave the Diver. You just need to have a bit of patience and you’ll be able to take this boss down no problem and complete the quest! And if you’re having trouble with other points in the game, take a look through our other guides for more useful tips.