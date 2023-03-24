Returning from the original game, Resident Evil 4 remake tasks you with destroying blue medallions in a variety of places throughout the game. The very first side quest to destroy blue medallions that you find is located in the village’s Farm area. This quest tasks you with finding and shooting five blue medallions in the Farm location. Here’s how to activate the mission and locate the five blue medallions in Resident Evil 4 remake’s Farm.

To Activate The Quest, You Need to Locate and Read the Blue Note in This Area

The note is located outside the gatehouse and mill at the north end of the Farm. Read it to start the quest. Doing so will mark the medallions on your map.

The first of the medallions is located on the back corner of the outside of the first shed you see. It is the same shed that houses the typewriter. Simply walk around outside and look at the north corner. This medal is low enough to hit with your knife.

The fourth medallion is in the locked two story barn to the north, dangling in the big window at the front. You can either shoot it from outside, or wait until you enter the barn and look straight across at it.

The final medallion is near the large gatehouse at the north. Enter the gatehouse, climb up the ladder, and you should find yourself in a room with a locked door that needs an item to open. In this room there is another door and an opening. Go through the unlocked door and drop down outside. Immediately turn around and you should see it above a breakable barrel.

And that’s the first blue medallion-destroying quest in Resident Evil 4 remake completed. Don’t forget to check in with the merchant for your reward – a handy three Spinels.