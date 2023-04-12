How to Destroy the Insect Hive Underneath the Castle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In a textbook example of “from bad to worse,” your trip through the mining tunnels in the Resident Evil 4 remake eventually leads you to the nesting grounds of the Novistadors, the bug-like camouflaged creatures that have been trying to gnaw off your face for a couple of hours now.

The Merchant would like you to whittle down their numbers a bit while you’re here, but that’s easier said than done. Here’s how to complete the “Insect Hive” side mission under Resident Evil 4 remake’s castle.



Bug Report: How to Complete “Insect Hive” in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The flyer that starts “Insect Hive” is hard to miss. After your mine cart ride, you drop into a set of tunnels that run around the Depths’ central pillar. The flyer’s on a pallet in the first big tunnel, next to a Yellow Herb. Like other side missions in Resident Evil 4 remake, you can make progress on or even complete this request without having to read the flyer at all.

The goal of the side mission is to find and destroy four entrances in the central hive. These entrances are marked by large, yellow pulsating nodules on the central structure, which you can destroy by shooting them. There are a lot of vaguely similar growths on the sides of the Hive, but the ones you want are the only ones that are actually animated.

The nodules on the hive are far enough away that, while not necessary, you’ll realistically need the Stingray or SR M1903 to hit them, and it’s a big help if you’ve invested 7 Spinels into a High-Power Scope. There’s a Merchant near this map’s exit if you’ve got the Spinels in reserve.

All four of the nodules are a little difficult to spot, but more importantly, the area is swarming with hostile bugs. It’s difficult to spend any time taking potshots at the hive when there’s a Novistador trying to climb down your neck, and Luis isn’t as much help as you might like. Fortunately, you can make one run through this area to clean it out.

You have a relatively narrow window in which to complete this request, incidentally. The elevator ride at the end of this map marks a point of no return, so either wrap this up before you leave or make your peace with not finishing it at all.

The four nodules can be found in the following four locations:

#1: Drop down to the tunnels, take a few steps forward, and look up and to the left as you emerge onto the side of the central mine shaft. The nodule is barely visible from this angle, which makes it a difficult shot to make without the High-Power Scope. It’s likely to be the last one you spot on a blind run, which is sneaky.

#2: From the initial entrance to the tunnel where you find the “Insect Hive” flyer, take a couple of steps back and look into the distance. You should see the nodule from here on the other side of the cable car.

#3: Continue to progress down the side tunnels and you should spot the third nodule directly ahead of you, atop a structure that looks a bit like a jellyfish.

#4: If you stand directly in front of the exit elevator and look up and to the right, you should be able to spot this in the distance.

Your reward for completing “Insect Hive” is a quick 4 Spinels.