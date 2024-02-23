In most action RPGs, dismantling items for resources used for crafting is as easy as talking to a specific NPC or simply right-clicking the item in your inventory, but Last Epoch does things a little bit differently. Here’s how to dismantle items in Last Epoch.

Recommended Videos

How to Dismantle Items in Last Epoch

Once you understand what you’re looking for, dismantling items in Last Epoch is rather easy – but prohibitively expensive until the endgame. You see, you need an item called a Rune of Shattering to pull apart your equipment, and these runes can only be found at vendors within towns, such as The Council Chambers and The Outcast Camp. However, they are available at every vendor in the game, and you can farm them by fast traveling between towns.

Once you have a Rune of Shattering in your inventory, pull up the Forge menu by pressing the “F” key. Here, drag the item you want to dismantle into the largest rectangular box and press the large + button at the bottom of the screen to add a Rune of Shattering. Once shattered, the item is gone for good; however, you will always get at least one affix shard that you can then staple to another, better item. That’s all there is to it. There is, however, a catch: unique, set, and legendary equipment cannot be dismantled.

Related: How Does Skill Specialization Work in Last Epoch?

That’s all you need to know about how to dismantle items in Last Epoch. Keep in mind that most early-game items aren’t worth the prohibitive cost of doing so, so those are better off sold until you begin to reach higher levels and want to aim for specific affixes. Once you’ve got the process down, though, it’ll feel like second nature.

Last Epoch is available on PC.