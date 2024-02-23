Category:
How to Dismantle Items in Last Epoch

Lowell Bell
Published: Feb 23, 2024 07:47 am

In most action RPGs, dismantling items for resources used for crafting is as easy as talking to a specific NPC or simply right-clicking the item in your inventory, but Last Epoch does things a little bit differently. Here’s how to dismantle items in Last Epoch.

How to Dismantle Items in Last Epoch

Inventory in Last Epoch. This image is part of an article about how to dismantle items in Last Epoch.

Once you understand what you’re looking for, dismantling items in Last Epoch is rather easy – but prohibitively expensive until the endgame. You see, you need an item called a Rune of Shattering to pull apart your equipment, and these runes can only be found at vendors within towns, such as The Council Chambers and The Outcast Camp. However, they are available at every vendor in the game, and you can farm them by fast traveling between towns.

Once you have a Rune of Shattering in your inventory, pull up the Forge menu by pressing the “F” key. Here, drag the item you want to dismantle into the largest rectangular box and press the large + button at the bottom of the screen to add a Rune of Shattering. Once shattered, the item is gone for good; however, you will always get at least one affix shard that you can then staple to another, better item. That’s all there is to it. There is, however, a catch: unique, set, and legendary equipment cannot be dismantled.

That’s all you need to know about how to dismantle items in Last Epoch. Keep in mind that most early-game items aren’t worth the prohibitive cost of doing so, so those are better off sold until you begin to reach higher levels and want to aim for specific affixes. Once you’ve got the process down, though, it’ll feel like second nature.

Last Epoch is available on PC.

Lowell Bell
Lowell is a freelance contributor with The Escapist that began his career reporting on live events such as the Penny Arcade Expo and E3 back in 2012. Over the last couple of years, he carved a niche for himself covering competitive Pokémon as he transitioned into game criticism full time. About a decade ago, Lowell moved to Japan for a year or two but is still there, raising a Shiba Inu named Zelda with his wife while missing access to good burritos. He also has a love/hate relationship with Japanese role-playing games.