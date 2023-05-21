How to do the Infinite Item Glitch in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

Want to make money fast in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? Or do you feel like filling your pockets with diamonds and strutting around like you own the world? Whatever your reason, there’s a sneaky little bug in Link’s latest adventure that will let you do just that. So if you want to know how to do the infinite item glitch in Tears of the Kingdom, we’ve got the answer.

Here’s How to Infinitely Duplicate Any Item That Can be Fused to an Arrow in Tears of the Kingdom (TotK)

The infinite item glitch, which still hasn’t been patched out as of v1.1.1, will let you duplicate almost any material. I say almost because, try as I might, I couldn’t get this bug to work with opals, even though it worked absolutely fine with diamonds and various other items.

To take advantage of this infinite item glitch you’ll need two bows, at least one arrow, and the material that you want to duplicate.

Here’s what to do to duplicate a fusible item, using the infinite item glitch.

Equip any bow. Press and hold the ZR button to nock and aim an arrow. Holding ZR, press and hold up on the D-pad. This will open the fuse menu. Still with ZR and D-pad up pressed, use the right joystick to select an item to fuse — a diamond for example. Keep the ZR button held and release D-pad up. Hit the cross button to take you to the pause/equipment menu. Go to the page that shows Link’s bows (L and R) and select your equipped bow with A. Choose ‘Drop’. Now, select another bow and choose Equip. Quickly, very quickly, tap the cross button twice. You should now see that the item is fused to the new bow’s arrow. Go to the bow you currently have equipped and drop that. Finally, unpause and pick up both bows. You’ll have an extra of whichever item you chose to duplicate.

The key here is speed. If you’re having trouble, keep trying! The glitch is hard to pull off and requires very fast fingers.

You can repeat this glitch as many times as you like and sell whatever duplicates you make. Diamonds are one of the best items to clone because they sell for 500 Rupees each.

On the subject of how to do the infinite item glitch in Tears of the Kingdom, that’s what you need to know. If you need more help, check out some of our other guides for Tears of the Kingdom.