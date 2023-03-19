Like most of the Resident Evil games, the Resident Evil 4 remake gives you limited ammo. So you have to weigh up whether it’s worth taking on an entire village of Ganados or just running like hell. But when it comes to reloading, you can take a leaf out of John Wick’s book. So if you want to know how to do the Wick Flick reload in Resident Evil 4 remake, here’s the answer.

You Can Only Do the Wick Flick Reload in Resident Evil 4 When the Clip Is Empty

The Resident Evil 4 remake pays attention to how many bullets you have left in your clip. If you had five bullets left in your clip and you discarded that clip, you’d lose five bullets. Some titles ignore this kind of thing, keeping a tally of bullets but not noting how many you’re basically throwing away.

Instead, if you’ve got any bullets left in a clip in the Resident Evil 4 remake, Leon loads in a new clip and puts the used clip away, adding those bullets back into the bullet pool. So how does that figure into the Wick Flick?

The Wick Flick, ejecting the whole clip from the gun, only happens when there are no bullets in your clip, i.e., there’s a 0/10 on the ammo counter. Hit reload and Leon will then Wick Flick the clip, loading an all new one.

So, if you want to do the Wick Flick reload in the Resident Evil 4 remake, that’s the answer.