How To Download Fallout 4 Next-Gen Update On PS5

It’s finally time to revisit the Commonwealth of Fallout 4, thanks to the revamped performance and additional content of the Next-Gen update for PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, some players are having issues getting the Fallout 4 update to download on PlayStation 5.

NOTE: There is currently an issue preventing players from downloading the PS5 version of Fallout 4. We will update this guide once the issue is resolved.

While some players are convinced the option to download the update isn’t available yet due to “maintenance,” we’ve discovered that players who own Fallout 4 via PlayStation + are the only PS5 players who can’t download the update.

Bethesda has stressed that the PS5 update would be available for free to those who own Fallout 4, but that might exclude players who own the game via a monthly freebie. Those who have the PS+ version of Fallout 4 have the option to download the PS4 version or can pay $19.99 USD to unlock the PS5 Update.

When looking at the versions available in the PlayStation Store, the PS4 version that PS+ subscribers own is separated from the $20 standard edition. The Standard Edition also states that it includes the PS4 and PS5 versions of Fallout 4.

Once you have access to the update, players can select which version of Fallout 4 they want to download. This can be done via your Collection. Scroll through your games and select Fallout 4. This will bring up a menu with two options: the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Select the PS5 version, and it should start downloading automatically. If you do not see a PS5 and PS4 icon appear when you hover over the thumbnail, that means you only have access to the PS4 version for the time being.

