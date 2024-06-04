How to Dropshot in CoD MW3 & Warzone

As Call of Duty has transformed over the years, there have been many new mechanics introduced into the game. But some mechanics, like the “dropshot,” have been around since the early days. Here’s how to dropshot in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone.

Performing a Dropshot in MW3 and Warzone

Before we get into the weeds regarding dropshotting, let’s go over what the mechanic actually entails. A dropshot in CoD or any other FPS that allows for proning is when you prone quickly while firing at an enemy. You can go prone quickly without firing, but the normal goal of a dropshot is to kill an enemy by gaining a surprise advantage.

Enemies rarely expect you to end up on the ground when they’re firing at you, so a dropshot can throw off an enemy’s aim and rhythm, allowing you to secure an easy kill. Below, I’ll explain the step-by-step process of how to dropshot:

Start by facing the enemy you want to shoot at (the distance doesn’t truly matter)

As you start firing or just before you shoot, press and hold the prone button (if you’re on controller, I recommend having the prone button be the right joystick button)

As you’re holding the prone button, keep aiming and firing at your enemy. You can stop holding the prone button once your character is fully on the ground

The process from start to finish has you going from a standing position to a prone position all the while still firing at your enemy

My character dropping to a prone position. Screenshot by The Escapist

There are several small factors to master in the art of dropshotting. For one, you have to learn how to hold the prone button while also keeping aim and firing at your opponent. It also takes quite a bit of muscle memory to even remember to dropshot during a gunfight. I suggest heading into a private match in MW3 and using bots to practice dropshotting. Of course, you can always head into a live match of MW3 or Warzone and throw yourself straight into the fire.

And that’s how to dropshot in MW3 and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone are available on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

