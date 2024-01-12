In one of the strangest yet coolest collaborations, we now have the Final Fantasy VII Rebirth event live in Apex Legends. If you’re looking to earn yourself some awesome Final Fantasy themed rewards to add to your loadout then we’ve got you covered with exactly how you go about that in Apex Legends.

How to Earn Rewards in the Final Fantasy Event for Apex Legends

The Final Fantasy VII Rebirth collaboration event is designed to build some hype for the upcoming release of the new title of the same name. It’s rather odd to have chosen a battle royale like Apex Legends for the collaboration, but I’m excited for it anyway. Most of the top tier loot is locked behind special event packs. To purchase most of those you’ll need to buy and use the premium paid currency Apex Coins. Luckily if you don’t want to spend money, there are some cool rewards you can earn for free as well.

In the Challenges section under the Seasonal tab you’ll now find the FFVII Rebirth Event as a tab. In here you’ll find a variety of challenges to take on and complete throughout matches. This involves challenges like dealing damage, getting kills, and making use of the event mechanics like Materia to deal damage. Completing any of these challenges will reward you with Gil which is the currency used in the Final Fantasy universe. Earn enough Gil and you’ll be able to spend it in the FFVII Rebirth Event shop.

You’ll be able to purchase the following event rewards with Gil that you’ve earned:

Epic Apex Pack – up to three of them available in the store. These net you at least one Epic item.

FFVII Rebirth Event Master Badge – equip this in your loadout, features an image of Cloud holding the Buster Sword.

Apex Pack – up to two available in the store.

Crypto Pack – one available in the store, nets you at least one Rare drop.

Pocket R2R5 Weapon Charm – an awesome looking Buster Sword weapon charm you can equip to your guns.

I’ve Got A Grudge Universal Holo.

Chocobo Chick Weapon Charm – features a little Chocobo you can equip to your guns.

Electric De Chocobo – really cool outfit you can unlock for Lifeline with animated Chocobo pants and a cute Chocobo backpack.

That’s how you can earn yourself some sweet Final Fantasy VII Rebirth themed rewards in Apex Legends. The event and rewards won’t be around for long so make sure you smash out those missions quickly and spend your Gil buying out all the rewards.