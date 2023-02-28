Sons of the Forest strands you on an island with, amongst other things, cannibals. They’re initially standoffish but will likely start to see you as on the menu. But what if you feel like turning the tables? What if you’re wondering how to eat cannibals in Sons of the Forest? Here’s the gruesome full explanation.

You Can Eat the Legs of Cannibals in Sons of the Forest Without Penalty

In the original The Forest you could eat cannibals’ body parts, but there was a sanity penalty. In Sons of the Forest, there’s no penalty, so you can chow down to your heart’s content. Om nom nom nom. Sorry.

Here’s how to eat cannibals in Sons of the Forest:

Kill a cannibal. If there are other cannibals around, grab the body and take it as far away as you can and drop it.

Hack away at the corpse with your axe, chopping one or both of the legs off.

Look at the leg, which will be labeled “Raw Leg.”

You’ll have the option to pick it up by pressing E or eat it by holding E.

If you don’t eat it, you can go to a fire, click on the fire, and cook the leg. Raw or cooked, it’s up to you.

And that’s the rather gruesome way to eat cannibals. There is a catch or two. Firstly, you can only eat legs. You can cook heads and arms, but you can’t eat them. You can, however, attack people with a severed arm, which is quite something.

Secondly, the legs sometimes just disappear, often with a splash. Our best guess is that they’re clipping through the floor and ending up in the water, out of reach. So you may need to chop away at a few cannibals till you get an edible leg.

Or if eating cannibals isn’t to your taste, you can also throw the body on the fire and get skulls and bones, which can be used in constructing other items. You can only eat cannibals so far, however, not mutants — you’ll learn to recognize the difference.

That’s everything you need to know about how to eat cannibals in Sons of the Forest. Next up, if you would like help getting closer to someone you shouldn’t eat, here’s how to approach Virginia.