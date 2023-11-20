Lethal Company isn’t short on monsters, and while your main method of communication might be screaming, emoting is also an option. So, if you’re curious about how to emote in Lethal Company, I’ve got the answer.

Here’s How to Use Emotes in Lethal Company

To use emotes in Lethal Company, you need to tap the number keys on your keyboard. So far, there are two emotes, Dance and Point, so that’s two keys to press. In other words, press these keys to pull them off:

1. Dance Emote

2. Point Emote

You’ll be able to see your character pulling these emotes off, though it won’t look nearly as cool as it does to your comrades, who’ll be watching you jive. And you needn’t worry about being locked into an emote when a monster’s barreling down the corridor – you can break out of an emote at any time.

Why Use Emotes in Lethal Company?

The only real reason to use emotes in Lethal Company is to relieve tension after you’ve narrowly escaped being murdered by some fiend. But with only two emotes, they’re not all that useful.

There are some games where voice chat is off by default, and, in that case, emoting is extremely useful. But in most of those games, you’ve usually got a whole host of emotes, some of which may be voice emotes. So, if you see a bunch of weapons on a table, hitting one key may have your character yell, “Weapons here!”

But this game relies mostly on actual voice chat, and when you start out, it reminds you of the importance of communication. Some monsters can hear you speak, and, in those circumstances, emotes could be useful if you had an extensive range. But dance and point? Not so much.

So, really, emotes aren’t all that useful. Right now, they’re really just a silly diversion to break the tension or to celebrate a great scrap run.

That’s how to emote in Lethal Company. If you’re wondering how to get your hands on the equally silly Pajama Suit, here’s what you need to know.