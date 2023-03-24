After braving the village and escaping to the Salazar family castle, one would hope our intrepid hero Leon S. Kennedy would earn some rest. But alas! Upon reaching the castle’s Grand Hall, Leon finds himself again fighting an RPG hero’s worst foe – rats. So where are the three rats in the castle’s Grand Hall? How do you complete Resident Evil 4 remake’s More Pest Control request?

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Second Pest Control Mission is Located in the Castle’s Grand Hall, but First You Must Activate the Mission

More Pest Control is activated via a blue note in the Grand Hall. The note is to the right of the door to the Dining Hall, opposite the statue of the chimera. You need to find and kill three rats running around the Grand Hall’s adjoining rooms.

You can find the first rat just through the door to the Dining Hall. It should be running around on the ground near the first alcove, right in front of where you enter the room.

The second rat is upstairs, in the corridor to the second floor of the Armory. It’s running around the corner of the corridor, near the item chest.

The third and final rat is tricky, and cannot be found until the next chapter, after you complete the chimera statue puzzle and gain access to the Library. Leon can find this rat in the dark corridor with the stuffed animal heads. Again, it should be running around in the corner of this corridor.

Deal with the rats however you want. Guns, knives, even grenades if you’re feeling particularly lazy. Kill all three and return to the Merchant for your three Spinels.

And that’s how you find all the rats in the Grand Hall in Resident Evil 4 remake.