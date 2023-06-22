Video Games

How to Fast Travel in Final Fantasy XVI

By
0
How to fast travel in Final Fantasy XVI - Map screen showing the city of Stillwind in the game.

The epic new action role playing game  Final Fantasy XVI is here. Sporting beautiful visuals, crisp combat and an engaging story, it’s certainly quite the game. The previous game, Final Fantasy XV, had quite a large map to navigate, but it also had some handy fast travel options to get around, and you may be wondering if the same is true in FF16.

Here’s How to Fast Travel in Final Fantasy XVI

Following in the footsteps of FF15, we’re able to navigate to various key locations via a convenient fast travel in FF16. Although there is no vehicle to cruise around in with the boys and teleport to when you like, there is a map-based fast travel system that you’ll be making use of a lot throughout your playthrough.

To use it, first press the Options button on your PS5 controller and navigate to the map tab. From here you will find the world map, which will have various locations marked with red pins that you will be able to fast travel to and from. Just select the one you want to go to and hold down the X button to initiate fast travel. This will allow you to easily travel between key locations as needed throughout your playthrough.

That’s all there is to using fast travel in Final Fantasy XVI. Use the very nice looking world map to jump between locations and you’ll be sorted! If you’re looking for more about the game, take a look through our full range of coverage

About the author

Alex Berry
Alex Berry is a freelance contributor at The Escapist. Alex has been writing about games for less than a year but is thoroughly enjoying it. Having worked in marketing as his main role, he’s no stranger to writing creatively. His coverage ranges from funny takes on the latest games to a whole bunch of guide content. Alex is a jack of all trades when it comes to games, playing almost every new title that shows promise. From RPGs to shooters, all the way through to sports games, he plays it all, although he does have a soft spot for turn-based RPGs having started out his gaming journey with a copy of Pokémon Red on the original Game Boy. Alex has a master's degree in Business and is fascinated by online game economies, often spending a lot of time finding ways to maximize wealth in these games (but he should really be doing that in real life instead).
More Stories by Alex Berry