Grab a club and become a pro golfer in Ultimate Golf. Challenge players across the globe and reach the highest scores. If you want to hit an ace, practice your aim and use Ultimate Golf codes to unlock the best gear.

All Ultimate Golf Promo Codes List

Active Ultimate Golf Promo Codes

THEDON: Use for Golf Gear

Expired Ultimate Golf Promo Codes

TOMCAT

TEEREX

BIGEASY

HAPPY

BOB

CHUBBS

SHOOTER

THEBEAST23

YAY10K

erelic23

Blossom23

BOOSTME

SWING

Marv31

Lemonade18

Full18

ZENDO77

SEZAZD3X

zach8

ZACH22

How to Redeem Promo Codes in Ultimate Golf

To redeem codes in Ultimate Golf (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our tutorial below:

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Open Ultimate Golf on your mobile device. After you finish the tutorial, tap the gift icon labeled Rewards and Promo Codes in the top-right corner. Press Enter next to the Promo Code banner to open the code redemption box. Enter the code into the text field. Tap Submit and receive the prize.

