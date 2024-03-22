Grab a club and become a pro golfer in Ultimate Golf. Challenge players across the globe and reach the highest scores. If you want to hit an ace, practice your aim and use Ultimate Golf codes to unlock the best gear.
All Ultimate Golf Promo Codes List
Active Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
- THEDON: Use for Golf Gear
Expired Ultimate Golf Promo Codes
- TOMCAT
- TEEREX
- BIGEASY
- HAPPY
- BOB
- CHUBBS
- SHOOTER
- THEBEAST23
- YAY10K
- erelic23
- Blossom23
- BOOSTME
- SWING
- Marv31
- Lemonade18
- Full18
- ZENDO77
- SEZAZD3X
- zach8
- ZACH22
How to Redeem Promo Codes in Ultimate Golf
To redeem codes in Ultimate Golf (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our tutorial below:
- Open Ultimate Golf on your mobile device.
- After you finish the tutorial, tap the gift icon labeled Rewards and Promo Codes in the top-right corner.
- Press Enter next to the Promo Code banner to open the code redemption box.
- Enter the code into the text field.
- Tap Submit and receive the prize.
