Category:
Codes
Video Games

Ultimate Golf Promo Codes

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: Mar 22, 2024 11:18 am
Promo image for Ultimate Golf.
Image via Miniclip.com

Grab a club and become a pro golfer in Ultimate Golf. Challenge players across the globe and reach the highest scores. If you want to hit an ace, practice your aim and use Ultimate Golf codes to unlock the best gear. 

Recommended Videos

All Ultimate Golf Promo Codes List

Active Ultimate Golf Promo Codes

  • THEDON: Use for Golf Gear

Expired Ultimate Golf Promo Codes

  • TOMCAT
  • TEEREX
  • BIGEASY
  • HAPPY
  • BOB
  • CHUBBS
  • SHOOTER
  • THEBEAST23
  • YAY10K
  • erelic23
  • Blossom23
  • BOOSTME
  • SWING
  • Marv31
  • Lemonade18
  • Full18
  • ZENDO77
  • SEZAZD3X
  • zach8
  • ZACH22

Related: All WWE 2K24 My Faction Locker Codes

How to Redeem Promo Codes in Ultimate Golf

To redeem codes in Ultimate Golf (available on Google Play and App Store), follow our tutorial below:

How to redeem codes in Ultimate Golf.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
  1. Open Ultimate Golf on your mobile device.
  2. After you finish the tutorial, tap the gift icon labeled Rewards and Promo Codes in the top-right corner.
  3. Press Enter next to the Promo Code banner to open the code redemption box.
  4. Enter the code into the text field.
  5. Tap Submit and receive the prize.

If you want to redeem codes in other sports games, check out our All NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Locker Codes and MLB The Show 24 Codes articles to claim more goodies.

Post Tag:
codes
Ultimate Golf
related content
Read Article Fabled Legacy Codes
Fabled Legacy Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fabled Legacy Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Read Article AUR Codes
AUR promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
AUR Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Cursed Sea Codes
Cursed Sea Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Cursed Sea Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Fabled Legacy Codes
Fabled Legacy Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Fabled Legacy Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Read Article AUR Codes
AUR promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
AUR Codes
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Mar 22, 2024
Read Article Cursed Sea Codes
Cursed Sea Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Cursed Sea Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 22, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.